Ross Dickerson is 36 years old, born on June 15, 1989. Widely known as a professional bodybuilder, fitness model, and influencer, Dickerson has built a massive following through his rigorous training lifestyle, sculpted physique, and authentic approach to bodybuilding. With over 5 million Instagram followers, he continues to inspire fans around the world with his transparency, discipline, and dedication to fitness.

Ross Dickerson Age 36 years (as of 2025) Date of Birth June 15, 1989 Nationality Brits Zodiac Sign Gemini

Who Is Ross Dickerson?

Ross Dickerson is a London-born athlete whose passion for fitness led him to international prominence. Though born in England, he spent part of his childhood in the United States, living in cities such as Houston and San Francisco before eventually settling back in London in 2009. He now splits his time between London and Miami, where he says he feels most at peace.

Dickerson rose to fame via Instagram, posting workout photos and videos that showcased his shredded physique and intense workout routines. Sponsored by EHPLabs and GymShark, he became a household name in the online fitness community. He also runs a self-titled YouTube channel, launched in 2013, where he shares workout tips, training philosophies, and fitness tutorials.

Ross Dickerson Age, Physique, and Mental Health Journey

At 36, Ross Dickerson maintains an elite-level body through strict training and diet. However, his journey hasn’t been without challenges. He has spoken openly about his mental health struggles, explaining that the gym became his sanctuary—a place to find clarity and strength during tough times.

Dickerson has also been candid about his use of performance-enhancing drugs, including testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) and intermittent anabolic use, noting that these are part of the reality of competing at the highest levels of bodybuilding.

Ross Dickerson’s Workout Routine

Dickerson’s workouts typically last around two hours per session, training five to six days per week. His program is intense and structured, targeting:

Chest

Shoulders

Back

Arms

Legs

He usually works each muscle group twice per week, combining hypertrophy-focused lifts with progressive overload techniques. His dedication to symmetry and proportion is reflected in his well-balanced, aesthetic physique.

What Ross Dickerson Eats in a Day

Ross follows the Vertical Diet, popularized by bodybuilder Stan Efferding. His daily meals are rich in:

Red meat

White rice

Eggs, spinach, and carrots

Whole foods that are easy to digest

He avoids foods that can slow digestion and incorporates a range of supplements into his routine, including:

Pre-workout formulas

Protein powder

Creatine

Branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs)

Vitamins and minerals

His diet is designed to support both muscle growth and recovery, allowing him to handle the demands of high-volume, high-intensity training.

Ross Dickerson Relationship

Ross Dickerson is married to Lillie Stokes, a fellow fitness model and influencer. The couple often appear together in videos and photos on social media, sharing both workout routines and moments from their everyday life.

In 2023, the couple made a joyful announcement: they were expecting their first child, a baby boy, due on December 24, 2023. The news was celebrated by fans across platforms, marking a new chapter in Dickerson’s personal life.

