Roy Lopez Siblings: Meet Arianna Serrano and Alexa Lopez

Roy Jacob Lopez is an American professional football nose tackle for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

He played college football at New Mexico State before transferring to Arizona and was selected by the Houston Texans in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lopez has recorded significant stats, including 41 tackles in the 2023 season with the Cardinals after being signed to their practice squad in September 2023.

He is of Mexican-American descent, with family members serving in law enforcement.

Siblings

Roy has two older sisters, namely Arianna Serrano and Alexa Lopez.

He is the son of Roy Lopez and Veronica Gomez.

This family background reflects a supportive environment that contributed to his athletic career in football.

College career

Lopez began his college football journey at New Mexico State University, where he played for the Aggies from 2016 to 2019.

During his time there, he developed his skills and understanding of the game, contributing significantly to the team’s defensive line.

Over four seasons, Lopez made a name for himself as a versatile and disruptive player on defense.

Lopez’s college statistics are impressive. He recorded a total of 137 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 8 sacks throughout his career.

His standout season came in 2018 when he achieved 63 tackles, including 12.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks.

This performance not only showcased his ability to penetrate offensive lines but also earned him recognition as one of the top defensive players in his conference, setting the stage for his transition to professional football.

Also Read: Kyler Murray Siblings: Meet Kevin and Precious Murray

NFL career

After a successful college career, Lopez was selected by the Houston Texans in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Being drafted is a significant milestone for any athlete, reflecting recognition of their talent and potential at the professional level.

In his rookie season with the Texans, Lopez played in all 17 games, starting in several.

He recorded 41 tackles, demonstrating his ability to adapt to the speed and physicality of the NFL.

His performance indicated that he could compete at a high level and contribute effectively to a professional defense.

In his second season with the Texans in 2022, Lopez continued to develop as a player.

He recorded 49 tackles and began to establish himself as a reliable presence on the defensive line.

In September 2023, Lopez signed with the Arizona Cardinals after being released by the Texans.

This move provided him with an opportunity to continue his career in a new environment.

As of December 2023, he has been an active contributor to the Cardinals’ defense, recording 41 tackles in his first season with the team.

Lopez is known for his strength and agility on the field. His physicality allows him to hold his ground against offensive linemen, while his quickness enables him to navigate through blockers effectively.

Additionally, his understanding of offensive schemes helps him anticipate plays and make crucial stops.

Accolades

Lopez has not yet received any major individual awards in the NFL.

However, he has been recognized for his potential and contributions to his teams, particularly during his time with the Houston Texans and currently with the Arizona Cardinals.

In college, Lopez earned several accolades, notably being named to the All-Conference team during his standout 2018 season at New Mexico State, where he recorded 63 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks.

Despite not participating in bowl games during his college career, his performance helped elevate his profile among college football players.