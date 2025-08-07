Ruku condemns divisive politics, rallies Kenyans behind ruto’s unity agenda

Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku Thursday called on Kenyans to reject leaders promoting ethnic-based politics, warning that such divisive rhetoric threatens the country’s hard-won unity.

Speaking in Ngando, Dagoretti South, during the distribution of food and bedding to families displaced by a recent fire, Ruku emphasized that President William Ruto remains committed to serving all Kenyans equally regardless of tribe or region.

“The President is focused on uniting the country and delivering development to every part of Kenya. We must not allow outdated, tribal narratives to derail the progress we are making,” said Ruku.

Without mentioning names Ruku criticized former Deputy President, dismissing his controversial remarks on “shareholding” and “cousins” as remnants of opportunistic politics that have no place in Kenya’s future.

“That kind of rhetoric belongs to the past. It is old-school politics aimed at dividing us. Kenyans want unity, development, and leaders who address their issues, not those who stoke ethnic tensions,” he stated.

Ruku urged Kenyans to rally behind President Ruto’s leadership, lauding the administration’s focus on delivering its development agenda despite political distractions from some quarters.

“The President is walking the talk. Look around, the projects are visible, and the lives of ordinary Kenyans are improving. Let us support him fully to continue this journey,” he said.

The CS also expressed heartfelt sympathy for families affected by the blaze, acknowledging the trauma of losing homes and personal belongings. He assured the victims of the government’s continued support as they begin to rebuild their lives.

“No Kenyan should be left behind in times of tragedy. As government, we stand with these families and will walk with them until they get back on their feet,” Ruku affirmed.