Ruku rallies Mbeere North residents to back Gov’t agenda, dismisses opposition rhetoric

Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruk urged residents of Mbeere North to rally behind the government’s development agenda, emphasizing that the Kenya Kwanza administration is committed to inclusive transformation and will not leave any region behind.

Speaking during the launch of an ultramodern administration block at Kogari Comprehensive School in Evurori Ward, Mbeere North, Embu County, CS Ruku highlighted a series of fast-tracked infrastructure and social programs aimed at uplifting the region.

“Mbeere North is firmly on the national development radar. We are moving with speed to deliver roads, water, electricity, education, and other essential services,” said Ruku.

“This government is walking the talk, and I urge residents to stand with us as we transform this region.”

He pointed to ongoing and upcoming projects, including the upgrade of the Ishiara–Kirie–Gikuyari Road to bitumen standard, the Mukanda Irrigation Project, and rural electrification initiatives targeting areas yet to be connected to the national grid.

He noted that under President William Ruto’s leadership, regions long sidelined are finally receiving the attention and investment they deserve.

“This region has suffered years of marginalization under previous administrations, but that era is ending. Real progress is now visible, be it in infrastructure, agriculture, or education,” he stated.

Ruku cautioned residents against being swayed by political rhetoric from opposition figures, whom he accused of having failed in their previous leadership roles. He urged the electorate to focus on tangible development rather than divisive politics and empty promises.

“Mbeere North residents are not interested in noise and slogans. Our people want meaningful change. Development speaks louder than rhetoric,” Ruku asserted. “We must not allow ourselves to be used as political pawns by leaders whose only agenda is bitterness and disruption.”

In political jabs directed to the former DP, the CS mocked him for failing to field a candidate in the ongoing Mbeere North by-election, suggesting it was a sign of diminished political influence.

He observed that the former DP was sent parking by the Members of parliament for witch-hunt, pushing personal agenda and failing in his job as the principal assistant to the President.

“If anyone believes they have support here, let them come to the ground and face the people. Leadership is not about making noise from afar, it’s about earning trust through action,” he said.

Beyond infrastructure and politics, Ruku underscored the importance of education in driving long-term societal change. He called on parents to prioritize their children’s schooling as the most sustainable way to break the cycle of poverty.

“The government can build roads and bring water, but true transformation starts with education,” he emphasized. “Every parent must ensure their child is in school, this is how we build a better future.”

Ruku reaffirmed the government’s commitment to scaling up development projects in Mbeere North and beyond, assuring residents that no community will be left behind in the journey toward national progress.