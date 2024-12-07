Ruto announces SGR extension to Uganda, Rwanda, DRC

President William Ruto has announced the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a move aimed at enhancing bilateral ties among the nations.

Already, Uganda has laid the groundwork for the project as the construction of SGR will begin in phases, beginning with the Malaba to Kampala line in January next year.

For the project to be complete, it is expected to take 48 months to build the 272 km railway line.

During the launch of the project last month, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni explained that the SGR line would reduce the transportation of goods from 14 days to 24 hours.

“Works on the Naivasha-Malaba section by our Kenyan counterparts will start very soon. The two countries have agreed on the timelines of the two projects to ensure seamless movement of trains from Kampala to Mombasa,” Museveni said.

Speaking during the official opening of the 14th East African Community Inter-Parliamentary Games in Mombasa, the President explained that the deal was sealed following an agreement with the neighbouring countries to allow seamless movement from Mombasa to DRC for economic integration.

He applauded the Kenyan MPs for using the SGR to travel to Mombasa for the games instead of using air travel.

Ordinarily, each MP would spend Sh70,000 taxpayers’ money for a business class ticket, meaning that 140 MPs would cost Sh9.8 million.

For SGR, it is estimated that the MPs spent an average of Sh3.3 million.

“The Speaker informed us that they used the SGR with 140 MPs from the Kenyan Parliament to Mombasa,” Ruto said.

“I want to give you more good news, we have agreed with Uganda, Rwanda and DRC that the SGR will be extended from Naivasha to Uganda, and Rwanda to DRC so that in a few years, they too can use the SGR when they want to come to Mombasa.”

The new project is expected to breathe life into the East African region by opening trade corridors and enabling access to tourist destinations that were previously difficult to reach.

Meanwhile, Ruto called on East African Community (EAC) member states to back Raila Odinga’s bid for the chairmanship of the African Union Commission (AUC).

Ruto said Odinga’s extensive experience and dedication to pan-African ideals make him the consummate candidate to lead the continental body.

President Ruto underscored that Odinga’s victory would demonstrate the region’s collective resolve and strengthen its voice on the continental stage in matters development and policies.

“Kenya’s former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, is vying for the chairmanship of the African Union Commission. His vast experience, dedication to pan-African ideals, and commitment to fostering integration make him an excellent candidate,” said Ruto. “I call upon all EAC Partner States to rally behind his candidacy. His leadership will give East Africa a stronger voice on the continental stage, enabling us to champion our shared priorities, protect our interests, and accelerate Africa’s development agenda.”

The call for regional unity around Odinga’s bid came as Ruto reflected on the broader themes of integration and cooperation within the EAC, highlighting the importance of solidarity in achieving shared goals.

Odinga who officially launched his AUC campaigns and manifesto last month in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is running for the AUC seat to succeed outgoing Moussa Faki Mahamat.

He is set to participate in the upcoming Mjadala Afrika Leadership televised debate at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on December 13, 2024 where he will face off against two other candidates; Mahmoud Ali Youssouf (Djibouti) and Madagascar’s Richard Randriamandrato.

The debate is expected to set the pace for the election that will take place in February 2025.