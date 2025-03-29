Ruto Appoints Former MP Mwashetani Khatib As NTSA Board Chair

President William Ruto has appointed former Lungalunga MP Mwashetani Khatib Abdallah as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Board.

The appointment, announced through a gazette notice dated March 28, 2025, will see Mwashetani serve a three-year term from the date of appointment.

Mwashetani, who previously served as Lungalunga MP, lost his seat in the last general election to Mangale Chiforomodo of the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

In the race, Chiforomodo secured 15,267 votes, defeating Mwashetani of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), who garnered 9,585 votes. Murabu Chaka of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) finished third with 702 votes.

Mwashetani was first elected as Lungalunga MP in the 2013 General Election and has remained active in politics and business. Since 2002, he has served as a director at Manizle Ltd.

He studied Business Administration and Management at Moi University and also pursued a Bachelor of Commerce at the University of Nairobi.

He was previously appointed as Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Health, but the positions were nullified by the courts, and the President did not proceed with the appointments.