Ruto Appoints Mohammed Abdi as SHA Chairperson

President William has appointed Dr Mohammed Abdi Mohammed as the Chairperson of the Social Health Authority (SHA).

In a gazette notice dated September 17, Ruto stated that “the appointment of Mohammed Abdi Mohammed (Dr) as Member vide Gazette Notice No. 604 of 2024 and Gazette Notice No. 15953 of 2023 are revoked.”

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (1) (a) of the Social Health Insurance Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Mohammed Abdi Mohammed (Dr.) to be the Chairperson of the Social Health Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 17th September, 2024.”

Dr Mohammed Abdi will succeed Timothy Olweny, who has held the position for ten months since his appointment in November 2023.

Meanwhile, Olweny has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Board of the National Cancer Institute for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 17th of September 2024.

“The appointment of Dr. Gitahi Githinji is revoked,” read part of the gazette notice from Health CS Dr. Deborah Barasa.