Ruto Defends Cabinet Nominations Amid Criticism Over Inclusivity

President William Ruto has defended his recent Cabinet nominations, describing them as part of his administration’s efforts to unite the country and improve the lives of Kenyans.

Speaking in Uasin Gishu on Sunday, December 22, 2024, Ruto urged critics to support his government’s agenda of enhancing service delivery, creating jobs, and promoting economic stability.

“Our goal is to unite Kenyans, foster understanding, and focus on transforming the country—not to create competition between political leaders,” Ruto stated, emphasizing that the appointments reflect a deliberate strategy to promote inclusivity.

The nominations, announced on Thursday, included notable figures such as former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo. Kagwe was nominated to lead the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Kinyanjui the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry, and Kabogo the Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy.

However, the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) raised concerns about the appointments, accusing the president of failing to uphold the principles of ethnic and gender balance outlined in the Constitution.

In a statement issued on Saturday, December 21, 2024, the KHRC pointed out that the appointments of Kagwe, Kinyanjui, and Kabogo, all from the Mount Kenya region, intensified regional dominance in the Cabinet.

The commission noted that if the National Assembly approves the nominations, Mount Kenya leaders, including Justin Muturi, Rebecca Miano, Alice Wahome, and Eric Muriithi, will constitute 34.7% of the Cabinet.

The KHRC also criticized the Cabinet’s gender imbalance, highlighting that only six 23 members are women, representing 26% of the population. This falls short of the constitutional mandate for gender equity.

“Any attempt by the president to unilaterally select Cabinet members without reflecting the diversity, equity, and inclusivity mandated by the Constitution undermines the principles of democracy and the people’s sovereignty,” the KHRC stated.

The commission called on Kenyans to reject the appointments, arguing that they contradict President Ruto’s campaign promise of inclusivity and his “hustlers versus dynasties” narrative.

“This move depicts a self-serving and discriminatory governance model disguised as inclusivity,” the statement read.