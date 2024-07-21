Ruto Insists Protests Are Funded, Warns Media On Reporting

President William Ruto has reiterated that certain people are funding protests in Kenya.

Speaking at a church service on Sunday at Africa Gospel Church in Bomet, the President challenged those opposing his government to present their alternative solutions for the country.

“I want to challenge those who are sponsoring, orchestrating, and funding this violence to step forward and give us their alternative views on how to take Kenya forward,” Ruto said.

He urged these individuals to reveal their identities rather than remain anonymous or faceless.

The President’s remarks came after Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) denied allegations of funding the protests.

The government had accused the Ford Foundation of financing anti-government demonstrations and linked 16 NGOs to the foundation’s funds.

The Ford Foundation responded by distancing itself from the accusations.

In a statement, the foundation confirmed receiving a letter from the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, dated July 18, 2024.

“As a charitable foundation with a global presence, our grantmaking is transparent and readily available on our website, www.fordfoundation.org. This includes a database showing where our funds go, as well as highlights from our rich history in East Africa and around the world,” the foundation stated. “While we continue to acknowledge the right of Kenyans to peacefully advocate for a just and equitable country, we repudiate any actions or speech that are hateful or advocate violence against any institution, individual, or community.”

Human Rights Groups also denied the government’s accusations, claiming they were being unfairly targeted.

“We categorically repudiate these unfounded accusations and reiterate our call for the government to remain true to the constitution and protect independent civil society organizations and media in Kenya,” their statement read.

President Ruto emphasized his commitment to protecting the property and lives of Kenyans.

He also cautioned the media on their coverage of the protests, which have been ongoing since June.

Many mainstream media outlets have been broadcasting the protests live as they occur across the country.

“I also want to request the media to report responsibly. Reporting, celebrating, encouraging violence, destruction of property, and mayhem is irresponsible,” Ruto stated.