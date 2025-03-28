Ruto Launches Shirika Plan To Integrate Refugees With Host Communities

President William Ruto on Friday unveiled the Shirika Plan, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at integrating refugees with host communities across Kenya.

The plan marks a shift from traditional humanitarian aid towards a more sustainable development approach, promoting self-reliance and regional cooperation.

Speaking during the launch, President Ruto emphasized that the Shirika Plan is based on human rights and seeks to foster burden-sharing, resilience, and shared prosperity, especially as global humanitarian aid continues to decline.

“The Shirika Plan will transform refugee management by moving away from dependency on aid and embracing a progressive model aligned with the philosophy of ‘African solutions to African and global challenges,’” Ruto said.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to upholding both national and international laws protecting refugees.

He described the Shirika Plan as a shift from short-term relief efforts to long-term, sustainable solutions that safeguard the rights and freedoms of refugees.

“The plan will redefine refugee management by ensuring a win-win approach that integrates refugees into local communities while consolidating efforts from all stakeholders,” Kindiki stated.

As part of this new policy direction, President Ruto also announced the removal of vetting requirements for national identity cards for refugees.

Additionally, the government has scrapped the Sh300 application fee for ID cards, making the process more accessible.