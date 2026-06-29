Ruto Opens Sh3.8 Billion Ngong Road–Naivasha Road Flyover to Ease Nairobi Traffic

President William Ruto has officially opened the 820-metre Ngong Road–Naivasha Road Flyover, describing the Sh3.8 billion project as a major step towards easing traffic congestion and improving mobility in Nairobi.

Speaking during the launch, the President said the new flyover demonstrates the government’s commitment to expanding transport infrastructure and addressing chronic traffic challenges in the capital.

According to Ruto, the flyover is expected to eliminate one of Nairobi’s most persistent traffic bottlenecks, improving road safety while facilitating the smooth movement of people and goods along one of the city’s busiest transport corridors.

He said the project is projected to reduce congestion by up to 60 per cent, significantly cutting travel time, lowering transport costs and improving efficiency for motorists using the Ngong Road corridor.

The President also highlighted several other major road infrastructure projects currently underway in Nairobi.

These include the Sh3 billion Upper Hill–Kenyatta Avenue Viaduct, which is now 60 per cent complete, the Sh3.9 billion Talanta Sports City access roads, the upgrading of State House Road at a cost of Sh1.6 billion, and the planned dualling of the 23.5-kilometre Kiambu Road corridor through a $231 million (approximately Sh30 billion) investment.

Ruto further announced that the government has begun implementing an Intelligent Transport System covering more than 210 signalised junctions across Nairobi in three phases at a total cost of Sh45 billion.

The system is expected to provide coordinated, real-time traffic management to reduce congestion, improve road safety and shorten travel times across the city.

“We have embarked on the implementation of an Intelligent Transport System covering more than 210 signalised junctions across Nairobi in three phases at a cost of Sh45 billion to deliver coordinated, real-time traffic management that eases congestion, improves road safety and reduces travel times,” Ruto said.

The President added that the government is also implementing one of the largest urban road improvement programmes in Nairobi’s history, with 729 kilometres of roads currently under routine maintenance alongside rehabilitation works on several other roads across the city.

He said the ongoing investments are aimed at systematically addressing the traffic congestion that has hindered Nairobi’s growth for decades.

“Our goal is to build infrastructure that delivers a modern, efficient and globally competitive capital city, the gateway to Eastern Africa,” Ruto said.