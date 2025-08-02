Ruto Promises Sh600 Million Reward If Harambee Stars Win CHAN 2024

President William Ruto has announced a Sh600 million reward for the Kenya national football team, Harambee Stars, if they win the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The announcement was made on Saturday, August 2, 2025, during a visit to the team’s training camp at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Ruto said each player would also receive Sh1 million for every match they win and Sh500,000 for each draw. He added that if the team progresses in the tournament, they will earn Sh60 million for reaching the quarterfinals, Sh70 million for reaching the semifinals, and the grand Sh600 million if they lift the trophy.

The President, wearing a personalized Harambee Stars jersey branded “WSR 01”, met the players and technical team to express his full support. He encouraged them to do their best and assured them of the government’s backing.

“So long as you promise me to win, you can request anything your heart desires, anything. This is your opportunity to shine, so utilize it,” Ruto told the squad.

He was accompanied by Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, officials from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), and members of the Presidential Sports Board. Ruto also joined head coach Benni McCarthy for a light training session, with McCarthy joking that the President’s footwork might come in handy for the team.

Ruto said Kenya’s successful bid to host CHAN and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was part of a long-term plan to grow football in the country.

“When I made the decision for Kenya to bid for the rights to host the CHAN and AFCON, it was intentional and deliberate. By God’s grace, we have managed to win, and we will surely make history in Kenya in 2027 by hosting AFCON,” the President said.

He told the players that they were representing all 55 million Kenyans and assured them of national support regardless of the challenges facing the country.

The government has assured security as traffic disruption in the city is expected.