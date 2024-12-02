Ruto Responds To Gachagua: Leaders Who Worship Tribal Idols Have No Place In My Government

President William Ruto on Monday appeared to respond subtly to remarks made by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a televised interview with NTV on Sunday.

Speaking in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta County, after launching the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation Paranga Electrification project, Ruto dismissed tribal-based leadership, stating that such politics have no place in his administration.

“All leaders who worship tribal idols, their business with us is over,” Ruto declared, emphasizing his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance.

According to the President, his government welcomes contributions from all Kenyans, regardless of tribe or political affiliation, to drive the country’s development agenda.

“Kenya is for all of us, and no tribe is here by mistake. We must enhance unity,” Ruto added, pledging to continue efforts to promote national cohesion.

During his interview, Gachagua publicly apologized to Ruto for what he described as his inability to defend controversial government projects during his tenure as Deputy President.

Specifically, Gachagua mentioned issues surrounding the Adani investment and the Social Health Authority (SHA) program.

Also Read: Gachagua says NHIF-to-SHA transition rushed, calls it ‘pure theft of public funds’

“I ask President Ruto to forgive me. I am sorry I could not help defend Adani and SHA. If the deputy you have now can defend theft and corruption, let him do so because he is answerable to you. I, however, was elected, and I could not defend what was against the people,” Gachagua said.

The former Deputy President revealed that some of Ruto’s projects, such as the Affordable Housing initiative, put him in difficult positions with the public. Gachagua admitted to avoiding certain state functions related to the housing program, opting instead to mingle with the public and gauge their opinions.

“People were not interested in these houses. They are the ones who employed us, and their concerns should come first,” Gachagua explained. He recounted moments when he would strategically step away from the President during speeches to interact with citizens and hear their grievances.

Gachagua also shed light on the strained relationship between himself and Ruto, claiming his advice was often disregarded. The fallout, he said, stemmed from his refusal to defend alleged corruption and misuse of public funds.

“I defended many things, but when it came to corruption and the misuse of public funds, I could not do it,” Gachagua insisted. He criticized projects like SHA, arguing that the Ksh104 billion allocated could have been better utilized by improving existing systems such as the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) at a fraction of the cost.

Former Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu responded to Gachagua’s remarks, urging him to face his challenges without dragging other leaders into his issues. She accused him of orchestrating attacks on former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s farm and creating instability during his time in office.

“You sent criminal gangs to attack Uhuru’s farm and stole his sheep. You cursed yourself. Move on and leave Kenyans alone. You created your mess; now deal with it,” Kananu charged.