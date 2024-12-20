Ruto: Ulinzi Sports Complex, Police Sacco, And Kirigiti Stadiums To Be Ready For CHAN Tournament

President William Ruto has announced ongoing renovations of Ulinzi Sports Complex, Police Sacco Stadium, and Kirigiti Stadium to prepare them as training venues for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The tournament is set to take place from February 1 to February 28, 2025.

Speaking after a meeting with Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe at State House Nairobi, Ruto highlighted Kenya’s readiness to co-host the event alongside Tanzania and Uganda.

“Ulinzi Sports Complex and Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi, and Kirigiti Stadium in Kiambu, which will be used for training ahead of CHAN, are under renovation and will be ready before the championships,” the President said.

He thanked CAF for its confidence in Kenya’s ability to successfully host the games.

Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen recently formed the CHAN-AFCON Multi-Agency Team (MAT) to oversee Kenya’s preparations for CHAN 2025 and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which the three countries will also co-host.

The MAT, established through a gazette notice on December 6, 2024, will handle the logistical, financial, and operational aspects of the tournaments.

Kenya has prioritized upgrading key stadiums, including Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani, Nyayo National Stadium, Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, and the three training grounds under renovation.

The MAT’s mandate involves mobilizing resources and ensuring financial accountability to facilitate smooth operations. It also includes renovating and upgrading stadiums to meet CAF standards, ensuring they are fit for the high-profile matches.

Additionally, the team is tasked with enhancing transport and telecommunications infrastructure to support the logistical needs of the tournament.

Organizing match schedules, team draws, and venue allocations forms a crucial part of their responsibilities. To ensure a global reach, the MAT will facilitate live coverage of the games while managing ticketing and fan zones.

The development of comprehensive security plans and promotional activities for the tournaments is also central to their role.

Also Read: Murkomen Establishes CHAN-AFCON Multi-Agency Team To Oversee Tournament Preparations

The MAT will be guided by a Project Oversight Council comprising top government officials, including the Sports Cabinet Secretary and Principal Secretaries from Defense, Treasury, and Transport. Nicholas Musonye will lead the National Steering Committee, while the MAT Secretariat will operate from Talanta Plaza, Upper Hill, Nairobi.

The team will also work with stakeholders, including sponsors, government bodies, and international organizations, to ensure the delivery of high-standard tournaments.

To showcase Kenya’s cultural heritage and attractions, the MAT will collaborate with the Kenya Tourism Board. Campaigns, media engagements, and sponsorship drives will be launched to promote the tournaments.

Inclusivity and capacity-building opportunities for Kenyan youth will also be a key focus.

The MAT will be funded by the National Government and supported through donations. “The team will be financed through funding appropriated by the government and endowments aimed at realizing PAMOJA CHAN 2024 and PAMOJA AFCON 2027,” Murkomen said.