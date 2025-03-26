Ruto’s Five-Day Mt Kenya Tour Kicks Off April 1 – Full Schedule

President William Ruto is set to embark on a five-day tour of the Mt Kenya region starting Tuesday, April 1, 2025, where he will launch and commission various development projects across multiple counties.

The tour will begin in Laikipia County, where Ruto will flag off projects in Rumuruti in the morning. In the afternoon, he is expected to commission the Gikamba last-mile electrification program in Kieni, Nyeri County.

On Wednesday, April 2, the president will visit Meru County, where he will commission the Nkuene sub-station in Imenti South in the morning. Later in the evening, he will head to Kirinyaga County to commission projects at the Kagio Market, including power infrastructure improvements.

On Thursday, April 3, Ruto will tour Nyandarua County, where he will flag off projects in Ol Kalou before proceeding to Murang’a in the afternoon to launch additional initiatives.

On Friday, April 4, the president will commission a last-mile electrification project in Mitheru, Tharaka Nithi County, and flag off some projects at Embu town.

He will conclude his tour by visiting Nyeri County in the morning and Kiambu County in the evening on Saturday.

Ahead of the tour, Ruto met with Mt Kenya governors at State House, Nairobi, on March 24 to discuss key development initiatives. The meeting focused on economic growth projects for the region, with governors Cecily Mbarire (Embu), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu), Joshua Irungu (Laikipia), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a), Kiarie Badilisha (Nyandarua), and Isaac Mutuma (Meru) in attendance. Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga was absent.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, the cabinet, and principal secretaries were also present.

“We discussed key programs and projects that we are implementing to spur the region’s socio-economic transformation,” Ruto stated in a message shared on his social media platforms.

The meeting came just days after the president hosted Mt Kenya MPs at State House, where discussions focused on coffee, tea, and dairy farming, infrastructure development, affordable housing, and fresh produce markets.

Ruto’s visit comes amid heightened political tension in the region, particularly following the removal of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from office. The tour is expected to serve both as a development mission and a test of Ruto’s political influence in a region where Gachagua still commands significant support.