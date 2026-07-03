Ryan Gravenberch Siblings: Getting to Know Danzell Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch is a Dutch professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Liverpool and the Netherlands national team.

Born on May 16, 2002, in Amsterdam, he stands out for his impressive height, technical quality, vision, and versatility, particularly excelling in a deep-lying or box-to-box midfield role.

Gravenberch rose through the ranks at Ajax and has developed into a key player at one of Europe’s top clubs.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Ryan has an older brother, Danzell Gravenberch, who is also a professional footballer of Surinamese descent.

Danzell, a forward or attacking player, came through the Ajax academy alongside Ryan and has had a journeyman career, playing for multiple clubs across various levels, including in the Dutch second tier.

Ryan has often credited Danzell with toughening him up during childhood street football sessions and serving as a major inspiration in his early development.

Career

Gravenberch joined Ajax’s youth academy at a young age and made his Eredivisie debut as a teenager, becoming one of the club’s youngest-ever players.

Also Read: Virgil van Dijk Siblings: All About Jordan and Jennifer

He won multiple Eredivisie titles and domestic cups with Ajax before transferring to Bayern Munich in 2022, where he added a Bundesliga title to his honours.

His time at Bayern included valuable Champions League experience despite strong competition for places.

In September 2023, Liverpool signed him on a long-term contract.

Under manager Arne Slot, Gravenberch has flourished, particularly in a more advanced or controlling midfield position.

He has become a regular starter, contributing with goals, assists, and dominant performances that helped Liverpool secure major domestic success.

His physical presence combined with smooth ball-playing ability has made him a standout in the Premier League.

Internationally, Gravenberch has represented the Netherlands at various youth levels, winning the UEFA U17 Championship, and has earned senior caps as part of the Oranje squad.

Accolades

Gravenberch’s trophy cabinet includes multiple Eredivisie titles with Ajax, the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, and with Liverpool the Premier League title as well as the EFL Cup.

He has also lifted domestic super cups during his career.

On an individual level, he received the Premier League Young Player of the Season award and has been named in the PFA Team of the Year.

Additional youth accolades from his Ajax days, such as the Abdelhak Nouri Trophy, underscore his early promise.

Still in his mid-20s, Gravenberch continues to build on his reputation as one of Europe’s promising midfield talents.