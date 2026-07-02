Virgil van Dijk Siblings: All About Jordan and Jennifer

Virgil van Dijk is a Dutch professional footballer born on 8 July 1991 in Breda, Netherlands.

He plays as a centre-back and captains both Premier League club Liverpool and the Netherlands national team.

He is widely regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation and one of the greatest in Premier League history, celebrated for his strength, leadership, aerial dominance, speed, and composure on the ball.

Van Dijk’s career is marked by a remarkable rise from modest beginnings in Dutch football to becoming a world-record signing for a defender and a transformative figure at Liverpool.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Virgil has a younger brother named Jordan and a younger sister named Jennifer.

Jordan is roughly two years younger than Virgil, while Jennifer is about ten years younger.

Following their parents’ separation when Virgil was 11, the family faced challenges, and the siblings were primarily raised by their mother, Hellen Chin Fo Sieeuw.

Jordan and Jennifer reportedly adopted their mother’s maiden name, Fo Sieeuw, at times.

Career

Van Dijk began his professional career with Groningen after progressing through their youth ranks and other local clubs like Willem II.

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He made his Eredivisie debut and gradually established himself as a reliable defender.

In 2013, he moved to Celtic in Scotland, where he enjoyed significant success, winning the Scottish Premiership twice and the Scottish League Cup, while earning multiple team of the year honours.

His performances led to a transfer to Southampton in the Premier League in 2015, where he continued to impress with his physicality and ball-playing ability.

In January 2018, Liverpool signed him for a then-world-record £75 million fee for a defender.

At Anfield, under manager Jürgen Klopp, Van Dijk quickly became the cornerstone of one of Europe’s most formidable defences.

He helped the club reach back-to-back Champions League finals, winning the trophy in 2019, and played a pivotal role in ending Liverpool’s 30-year league title drought with the 2019–20 Premier League victory.

He has since added more domestic and international honours while captaining the side.

Internationally, Van Dijk debuted for the Netherlands in 2015 and assumed the captaincy in 2018.

He led the team to the UEFA Nations League final in 2019 and has guided them to strong showings in the World Cup and European Championship.

Accolades

Van Dijk’s trophy cabinet includes the UEFA Champions League (2019), Premier League (2019–20 and additional titles), FA Cup, multiple EFL Cups, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and Community Shield with Liverpool.

At Celtic, he secured Scottish league and cup honours.

Individually, he has been named PFA Players’ Player of the Year, Premier League Player of the Season, UEFA Men’s Player of the Year (the only defender to win it), and has featured in the FIFPRO World 11 multiple times.

He finished runner-up for the Ballon d’Or in 2019 and has received numerous other accolades recognising him as a world-class centre-back.