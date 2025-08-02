Safaricom Hook Empowers Youth Across Greater Western with Skills, Tools, and Opportunities

Safaricom, through its youth-focused platform Safaricom Hook, has wrapped up a series of impactful engagements across the Greater Western region aimed at equipping young people with life-changing skills and resources.

Under the vibrant M-PESA Sokoni Caravan, the initiative reached thousands of youth in Siaya, Vihiga, and Kisumu, offering access to technical training, digital literacy, creative showcases, and personal development sessions.

At Siaya National Polytechnic, over 2,000 youth took part in hands-on masterclasses in plumbing, electrical work, hospitality, fashion, and design. Each participant received a certificate, with top performers rewarded with practical tools like sewing machines, mobile phones, blenders, safety boots, dust coats, and engineering kits.

“We want young people to walk out of school not just with knowledge, but with real tools they can use to start a business, get a job, or pursue their passion,” said Fawzia Ali-Kimanthi, Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom PLC.

In Vihiga County, the focus shifted to boda boda riders through the Safaricom Hook Boda Boda Youth Forum, held in partnership with the NTSA and Kenya Red Cross.

The forum trained 250 riders in First Aid, road safety, and health – critical areas for a sector that plays a key role in Kenya’s transport and informal economy.

“We appreciate Safaricom for bringing this training to us. It shows they understand what young people in smaller towns go through daily,” said James Mukoya, Chairperson of Mbihi Stage, Mbale.

Meanwhile in Kisumu, CITAM Hall in Nyalenda became a stage for talent during the Visual Arts and Talent Showcase, where 200 contestants performed in spoken word, music, dance, drama, and visual arts. The showcase also included mentorship sessions on monetizing talent, using digital platforms, and turning creativity into sustainable income.

The initiative underscores Safaricom’s continued investment in digital inclusion,youth empowerment, and entrepreneurship.

Youth aged 10 to 24 can join the Safaricom Hook movement by downloading the Safaricom Hook app or dialling *555# to access mentorship, exclusive content, events, and life-changing opportunities.