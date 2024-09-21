Safaricom Leads the Charge in Kenya’s Health Digitization with Sh108 Billion Investment

Safaricom, in partnership with Apeiro Limited and Konvergenz Network Solutions, has committed Sh104.8 billion over the next decade to revolutionize healthcare in Kenya through the implementation of an advanced Integrated Healthcare Information Technology System (IHTS).

This initiative, led by a consortium of companies, is part of a national drive to enhance healthcare accessibility and operational efficiency across the country.

The IHTS is poised to streamline Kenya’s health system by enabling interoperability between health facilities, tracking pharmaceuticals and medical products, and digitizing public health infrastructure. The goal is to provide the Ministry of Health with a fully integrated, digital healthcare system without the burden of upfront capital or operational expenditure, while aligning with national laws on data security.

Key elements of the IHTS include:

Health Information Exchange (HIE): Facilitates seamless access to patient records across the country, improving care coordination.

Standardized Hospital Information System (HMIS): Supports the digitization of public health facilities, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and County Governments.

Technology for Supply Chain Transparency: Digitizes health product movement, ensuring greater visibility and traceability in the supply chain.

Health Insurance Digitization: Simplifies the social health authority’s ability to detect fraud, enhance transparency, and improve healthcare financing.

Digital Health Ecosystem Support: Provides healthcare professionals with tailored digital tools, such as tablets and computers, while ensuring robust cybersecurity.

The system rollout will begin in February 2025, contingent on the successful implementation of project milestones. In addition to system development, Safaricom and its partners will support the Ministry of Health in training healthcare professionals across the country, emphasizing technology adoption and project management.

Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom, remarked, “This investment represents our ongoing commitment to transform lives through technology, especially in critical sectors like healthcare. Our partnership with the Ministry of Health and other key stakeholders will create a comprehensive digital health ecosystem that benefits every Kenyan.”

This new health digitization project builds on Safaricom’s history of successful digital innovations that have positively impacted millions of Kenyans, such as the Hustler Fund and the inua jamii social support program. Safaricom’s efforts, including partnerships with county governments and recent ventures into local device assembly, further exemplify its leadership in driving digital transformation across various sectors.

As Safaricom continues its journey to empower Kenyans through technology, this latest investment marks a significant step in aligning with the government’s vision for a modern, digital healthcare system.