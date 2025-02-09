Sakaja Kicks Off Estates Cleanup, County to Roll Out Bins in CBD, Estates

A major clean-up exercise began this morning across various estates in Nairobi, led by Governor Johnson Sakaja at the Westlands Market.

The initiative, part of the Green Nairobi agenda, aims to enhance cleanliness and hygiene in the city while encouraging community participation.

Speaking at the launch on February 8, Sakaja emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining a clean environment. He also announced plans to install dustbins across the Central Business District (CBD) and estates to complement the clean-up efforts.

“Very soon, we will begin installing bins in the CBD and other areas. This initiative goes hand in hand with the ongoing clean-up, and we urge all Nairobians to embrace a clean city as a shared responsibility,” Sakaja stated.

The clean-up drive will be conducted in phases, targeting different areas systematically.

“Key locations scheduled for immediate action today include the Westlands region, Mountain View Ward, Wangapala Road, Karura Ward (6th Parklands and Limuru Road), Kitisuru Ward (Ngao Road and Deep Sea Area), and Kangemi Ward (Mtama Road and Iregi),” he said.

Green Nairobi CEC Maureen Njeri said other key areas include Landhies Road (Wakulima Market), City Stadium Roundabout to Enterprise Road Roundabout, Enterprise Road (Dar es Salaam Roundabout to Likoni Road), Haile Selassie Avenue, Lusaka Road (Enterprise Road to Nyayo Roundabout), and the Landhies-Lusaka-Enterprise Roads.

“The clean-up effort will involve local communities, county officials, and volunteers. The introduction of bins will help sustain cleanliness efforts and reduce littering,” Njeri added.

Additionally, 3,500 Green Army personnel are expected to be fully employed under the newly established Nairobi Green Company, which will autonomously manage environmental sustainability efforts in the city.