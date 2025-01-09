Sam Acho Siblings: A Look at the Former NFL Player’s Family Tree

Sam Acho is a former NFL linebacker and current ESPN analyst.

Born on September 6, 1988, in Dallas, Texas, he played for the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over nine seasons.

Acho was a vice president of the NFL Players Association and a two-time nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

He graduated from the University of Texas with a double major in business honors and marketing and later earned an MBA from Arizona State University.

Acho is also an author, having published books like “Let the World See You” and “Change Starts With You”

Sam has three siblings, one of whom is his younger brother Emmanuel Acho. Both Sam and Emmanuel played in the NFL, with Sam playing for several teams including the Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears, and Emmanuel playing for teams like the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.

Their family is involved in African missionary work, and their parents are part of the Living Hope Christian Ministries.

Career

Acho had a nine-year NFL career as a linebacker, playing for the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He accumulated 178 solo tackles, 63 assists, 18 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, and 3 interceptions over 110 games.

Acho was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft and played for them from 2011 to 2014, contributing as a linebacker and special teams player.

In 2015, he signed with the Chicago Bears, where he played for four seasons.

During his time with the Bears, Acho became a key contributor on defense and special teams.

After leaving the Bears, he briefly joined the Buffalo Bills in 2019 but was released before the start of the regular season.

Acho then had a short stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 but did not play a regular-season game for them.

After retiring from football, Acho transitioned into a career as a football analyst for ESPN.

He provides commentary and analysis on various ESPN programs. In addition to his work in sports media, Acho is also an author, having published books like “Let the World See You” and “Change Starts With You”.

He is involved in public speaking, focusing on leadership and personal development.

Accolades

In college, Acho was a first-team All-American and Academic All-American, winning the William V. Campbell Trophy as the top scholar-athlete in college football and the Wuerffel Trophy for outstanding community service.

He was also named the 2010 Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year and a member of the AFCA Good Works Team.

In the NFL, Acho was twice nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award while playing for the Chicago Bears.

Additionally, he was recognized as one of the “20 Smartest Athletes” by Sporting News.