SCB Condemns Detention and Deportation of Martha Karua in Uganda

The Senior Counsel Bar of Kenya (SCB) has strongly condemned the detention and subsequent deportation of presidential aspirant and senior advocate Martha Karua at Entebbe International Airport in Uganda.

In a statement issued on Monday, SCB Chairperson Philip Murgor described the incident as an attack on the administration of justice and the legal profession across the East African region.

According to the SCB, Karua was detained upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport on the morning of June 22, 2026, and was allegedly held incommunicado before being deported to Kenya.

The senior advocate had travelled to Uganda to attend court proceedings involving opposition leader Kizza Besigye and city lawyer Erias Lukwago.

“Martha Karua is a distinguished member of the Senior Counsel Bar who had travelled to Uganda for the legitimate purpose of attending the court mention and bail ruling of Hon. Erias Lukwago,” Murgor said.

“To detain an advocate at Entebbe International Airport to prevent her, as an advocate, from attending to her client is a direct assault on the administration of justice in Uganda and the entire East African region,” he added.

The Uganda Law Society also confirmed the incident, stating that immigration officials denied Karua entry into Uganda and directed her to return to Kenya without providing any explanation.

In a statement, the society said Karua had travelled to Kampala to support the defence team representing Besigye and Lukwago.

“Dr Kizza Besigye’s and Obeid Lutale’s lead counsel, Hon. Martha Karua, SC, was denied entry at Entebbe International Airport. She was ordered to return without being given a reason,” the Uganda Law Society said.

Karua was accompanied by Charles Kanjama, President of the Law Society of Kenya, who was reportedly allowed entry into Uganda.

Besigye has been in detention at Luzira Maximum Security Prison since November 2024 following his arrest in Nairobi and transfer to Uganda, where he faces charges including treason, treachery and illegal possession of firearms.

Karua later returned to Kenya and arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) the same day.