Schwartz & Sandy’s Bar To Close After Two Years In Business

Schwartz & Sandy’s, the bar co-owned by Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, will close its doors at the end of December 2024, marking the end of a two-year run.

The pair shared the news on Instagram, reflecting on the decision and their journey with the bar, located in Franklin Village, California.

Sandoval, 42, announced the closure in a heartfelt post, describing the decision as “difficult” but necessary due to other priorities and commitments. “This business venture has been an incredible stepping stone in my life,” he shared, expressing gratitude for the memories made and the support from staff and patrons.

Despite the bar’s closure, Sandoval revealed that the team plans to host a series of events leading up to the final night. While reflecting on the challenges faced by Schwartz & Sandy’s, he hinted at the impact of reality TV fame on the business, stating, “The allure of being associated with reality TV has hidden what is an amazing spot and location for LA locals.”

Schwartz, also 42, echoed Sandoval’s sentiments in his statement. He shared that the decision was made after “careful consideration” and that he feels at peace knowing he gave his “absolute all” to the venture. “The support from our patrons kept me going through some of the harder times,” he added, expressing gratitude for the bar’s customers.

Schwartz & Sandy’s will remain open through the holiday season, with the co-owners referring to this period as a “farewell tour.”

The closure comes after a tumultuous time for Sandoval, whose personal life made headlines in 2023 and reportedly impacted business. Despite this setback, Sandoval and Schwartz continue to maintain their partnership as partial owners of TomTom, another popular Los Angeles bar co-owned with restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump. TomTom has been a West Hollywood hotspot since its opening in August 2018.

