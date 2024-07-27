Scott Porter Siblings: Get to Know Brendan and Ariana

Scott Porter is an American actor best known for his roles as Jason Street in the NBC drama series Friday Night Lights and George Tucker in the CW comedy-drama Hart of Dixie.

Porter has appeared in films such as Bandslam, 10 Years, and The To Do List.

He is also an accomplished voice actor, lending his voice to video games like Marvel’s Avengers, God of War Ragnarök, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Porter married casting producer Kelsey Mayfield in 2013 and they have two children together.

Siblings

Scott has two younger siblings, a brother named Brendan and a sister named Ariana.

He grew up with them in Florida after his family relocated from Omaha, Nebraska.

The siblings share a close bond, and Scott has often expressed appreciation for his family’s support throughout his career.

Career

Porter has had a successful career as an actor, known for his roles in television dramas and films.

His breakout role was as Jason Street on the critically acclaimed TV series Friday Night Lights, where his character suffered a spinal cord injury in the pilot episode.

This brought him widespread recognition.

He has appeared in films such as Bandslam, 10 Years and The To Do List.

In Bandslam, he performed the song, Pretend, which was featured on the soundtrack.

Porter starred as George Tucker in the CW comedy-drama series Hart of Dixie from 2011-2015.

He is an accomplished voice actor, lending his voice to video games like Marvel’s Avengers, God of War Ragnarök, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Porter made his Broadway debut in 2010 as the lead role of Ren McCormack in the musical adaptation of Footloose.

He has appeared in TV shows like The Good Wife, Ugly Betty, and Law & Order: SVU.

As a fan of comics, Porter has auditioned for and voiced several comic book hero roles in games since 2011, including X-Men, Spider-Man and Batman.

Awards and accolades

Porter has received several awards and nominations throughout his career, totaling two wins and three nominations.

Notably, he was recognized for his role in the television series Friday Night Lights, which garnered critical acclaim and contributed significantly to his career.

Additionally, Porter was ranked number ten on TV’s 100 Sexiest Men of 2010 list, highlighting his popularity and appeal in the industry.

Personal life

Porter is married to Kelsey Mayfield, a casting director and former University of Texas cheerleader.

The couple met on the set of Friday Night Lights and got engaged in January 2012. They were married on April 20, 2013.

Together, they have two children, a son named McCoy Lee Porter, born on May 23, 2015, and a daughter named Clover Ash Porter, born on August 10, 2017.

Kelsey has openly discussed her experiences with Huntington’s disease and the couple’s journey through the PGD-IVF process to have their children without passing down the condition.