Security Agencies Recover Suspected Al-Shabaab Uniforms in Eastleigh Operation

A multi-agency security team has recovered a large consignment of suspected Al-Shabaab combat uniforms in an intelligence-led operation carried out in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area, in what authorities say is part of a wider cross-border terror logistics network.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement on Wednesday that the operation was conducted in the early hours of the night in the KBS Garage area by officers from DCI Starehe and the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU).

According to investigators, the raid was triggered by intelligence shared after an earlier interception in Dhobley on April 6, 2026, where Jubaland Security Forces seized 25 bales of suspected Al-Shabaab camouflage uniforms. The discovery raised concerns over an organized supply chain operating across the Kenya–Somalia border.

The DCI said initial investigations pointed to a suspect identified as Abdi Hakim, who remains in custody in Dhobley, as the intended recipient of the intercepted shipment.

Further leads led detectives to Eastleigh, where part of the consignment was traced to a logistics outlet, Gaani Parcel Express, along 12th Street in the busy KBS area. Officers later recovered 11 bales containing 60 full camouflage uniforms each, along with 120 T-shirts. A separate bale containing 65 uniforms and another 120 T-shirts was also recovered at a nearby facility, Vision Point Express, where the items had reportedly been stored temporarily due to limited space.

Preliminary findings indicate that the manager of Gaani Parcel Express, Omar Elmi Issack, arranged for temporary storage of the consignment after receiving it from an individual identified as Sharif.

Investigators further linked the shipment to Safe Link Cargo, a company based at Soma Towers, which is suspected of facilitating the importation of a larger consignment of 37 bales of similar items. The cargo is believed to have originated from China and entered Kenya through the Port of Mombasa under the cover of consolidated shipments.

Detectives also identified an employee of Safe Link Cargo, Abdiftah Aden Muhammed, as having played a role in the clearance and coordination of the shipment. Investigators say links have been established between Abdiftah, Sharif, and another suspect identified as Abdikadir, forming part of what authorities believe is a wider distribution chain.

Records indicate that part of the consignment was collected on April 4, 2026, by Sharif before being transported to Gaani Parcel Express, setting in motion the chain that was later intercepted by security agencies.

All recovered items have been secured and documented as exhibits, while several suspects remain in custody assisting with investigations under the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit.

“This operation underscores the vigilance and coordination of security agencies in detecting and disrupting threats before they manifest. Investigations remain active as authorities pursue additional leads and possible accomplices,” DCI said.