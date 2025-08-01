Security guard injured after teargas canister explodes on him in Githurai

A private security guard was injured in the hands after a teargas canister that he had exploded on him in Githurai area, Nairobi.

The guard had been off duty and works at a power substation in the Roysambu area.

It is not clear where he got the canister. Police said they were alerted that there had been an explosion near Githurai Makuti area and rushed to the scene where they found the guard wreathing in pain with a badly injured left hand.

He was rushed to a nearby chemist where he was attended to and explained the teargas canister detonated accidentally.

He said he had recovered and kept the explosive device during the Saba Saba protests in the area.

Pieces of exploded teargas were recovered at the scene and kept as an exhibit for analysis.

He was later taken to hospital for further attention as the police investigate the issue.

Private security guards are not allowed to own and use tear gas canisters.

It is believed dozens of people are keeping unexploded teargas canisters in their houses following the two last protests that were experienced in several parts of the country.

Police want those keeping the explosives to dispose them for their own safety. Police had lobbed dozens of teargas canisters, some of which did not explode as intended and were collected by unsuspecting Kenyans.

More than 60 people were killed in the June 25 and July 7 protests. More than 500 other people were injured in the chaos. Police say more than 1,500 people are facing various charges in courts over the protests.

Meanwhile, two suspects were arrested and two rounds of ammunition recovered from them in Makongeni, Thika Town.

The two were in an apartment on Thursday evening when police raided the place.

It is not clear where they got the ammunition and their intentions. Police said they are investigating the two for robbery.