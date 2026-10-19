Security tightened in Eldoret ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations

Security and traffic management measures have been intensified in Eldoret ahead of Tuesday’s Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium, with additional security personnel deployed to ensure a safe and orderly national event.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Dr Abdi Hassan said security agencies had stepped up patrols, reinforced coordination and identified security hotspots for enhanced surveillance and rapid response.

He said the measures cover the stadium, designated parking areas, hotels, other accommodation facilities, critical installations and locations expected to attract large numbers of visitors.

National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) and National Youth Service personnel will assist in guiding members of the public, particularly during and after the ceremonial march-past.

Uniformed police officers, plain-clothes officers and traffic police will also be deployed to secure the venue and surrounding areas.

Dr Hassan urged motorists and visitors to follow traffic officers’ instructions, observe road signs and cooperate with security personnel to facilitate smooth movement around the city.

He warned that individuals seeking to exploit the national celebrations to commit crimes or disrupt public order would face legal action.

“The national celebration does not give anyone immunity from the law. Anyone who engages in criminal activity, threatens public safety or disrupts peace will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.

The regional commissioner added that security arrangements at hotels and other accommodation facilities had been strengthened, with support from neighbouring counties.

North Rift security gains

Dr Hassan described the overall security situation in the Rift Valley as favourable, citing progress in restoring peace in areas previously affected by banditry and other forms of insecurity.

He attributed the gains in the North Rift partly to sustained security operations under the Maliza Uhalifu initiative, noting that communities were gradually returning to normal life, businesses were reopening and displaced residents were going back to their homes.

He said the government would sustain intelligence-led and coordinated operations in areas affected by banditry and violence, targeting not only perpetrators but also individuals who finance or facilitate criminal activities.

“There can be no meaningful development without security. Security is the foundation of peace, investment, trade and prosperity. Education and the delivery of public services depend on it,” Dr Hassan said.

He emphasised the need for continued cooperation among security agencies, government administrators, local leaders and residents to consolidate the peace gains recorded so far.

Call for peaceful coexistence ahead of 2027 polls

The regional commissioner also urged political leaders, community elders, religious institutions, the media and members of the public to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence as Kenya approaches the 2027 General Election.

“Our diversity is a national asset, not a source of division. Every leader and citizen has a responsibility to promote tolerance, dialogue, and mutual respect,” he said.

He cautioned Kenyans against hate speech, incitement, ethnic hostility and inflammatory language, warning that those who facilitate criminal activities would also be held accountable.

“Cooperation is essential to ensuring that peace is not temporary but a lasting condition for prosperity,” he said.

Dr Hassan called on residents and visitors to celebrate Mashujaa Day responsibly, cooperate with security officers and uphold the law before, during and after the national celebrations.