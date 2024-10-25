Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Senate Email System Crash After Over 200,000 Submissions On Term Extension Bill

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Senate Email System Crash After 200,000 Submissions On Term Extension Bill

    The Senate’s official email system crashed this week after receiving over 200,000 public submissions on the proposed Constitution of Kenya Amendment (No. 2) Bill, 2024.

    This bill seeks to extend the terms of elected leaders, including the President, from five to seven years.

    “Thank you for the overwhelming response to the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2024. Due to high submission volumes, our email system has temporarily experienced issues,” read a statement from the Senate on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    The Senate noted that the massive influx of feedback had filled the capacity of allocated email addresses.

    To manage the situation, the Senate provided alternative contact options for Kenyans wishing to submit their views.

    Feedback can now be hand-delivered to the Clerk’s office at Parliament Buildings or emailed to clerk.senate@parliament.go.ke, with a copy to senatejlahrc@parliament.go.ke. Additionally, the Senate extended the deadline for submissions to Saturday, October 26, at 5 p.m.

    Meanwhile, religious leaders have condemned the proposed amendment, calling it “self-serving” and warning it primarily serves the interests of the ruling class.

    “It’s been two years of Ruto’s reign, and we’re already exhausted. Seven years will break our backs,” they expressed in a joint statement.

    Sponsored by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, the bill has been open to public feedback since October 2. If passed, it would extend the terms of the President, Governors, Senators, Members of Parliament, and Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) to seven years, though the President and Governors would still be limited to two consecutive terms.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.