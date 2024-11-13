Senate Flags Governors Arati, Guyo Over Committee Meeting Truancy

Kisii Governor Simba Arati was Wednesday flagged by the Senate for disparaging the House Committee summons.

Also fingered was Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo.

So worrying is the trend that Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said they are mulling using the police to forcefully escort the pair during the next summons if need.

“It shows great contempt and if it is getting this low we can ask the Inspector General of Police to bring them to these sitings,” Cherargei warned.

Cherargei had tabled a statement in the House Wednesday morning to address the persistent abscondments by two governors from committee invitations.

Many of the County bosses, he observed, give flimsy grounds as albi for missing out on the invitations.

“The governors had not been giving plausible reasons and this significantly affect the Senate diary when they refuse to come,” Cherargei stated.

The Senators spoke of ‘insufficient cooperation’ by the two governors thus puncturing the House’s oversight efforts.

Arati is said to had refused to appear before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) three times this year alone citing a busy travel engagement.

The Senate flagged his reasons as lacking sufficient justification.

Similarly, Guyo has failed to attend various committee sessions on various occasions.

Guyo only sends written responses and, reportedly, issuing threats to some senators.

Others senators also echoed Cherargei’s concerns.

They called for strong actions against what they deemed “emboldened” Governors who appear to dismiss Senate authority.

Some advocated for impeachment as as punishment so as to help in upholding Senate authority.

Cherargei said already the two rogue governors were setting a dangerous precedent of non-compliance.

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, who also serves in CPAC, spoke of open disdain of the Senate authority by the rogue governors.

Senator Cherargei’s statement emphasized the need for county leaders to uphold transparency and accountability, especially when summoned to answer pressing governance issues.

The senator, who is the Vice Chair of the Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC), presented this statement with Senators present, each echoing the call for stricter adherence to Senate summons.

Senator Fatuma Dullo said the Governors were copying a bad example.

He accused the Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo of also issuing her with death threats.