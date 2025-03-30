Senate Gives Bomet Governor Ultimatum Over Municipality’s Autonomy

The Senate Committee on County Public Investments and Special Funds (CPISFC) has issued a firm deadline to Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok, demanding full autonomy for Bomet Municipality by June 30, 2025, or risk its downgrade.

The committee raised concerns over governance failures outlined in the Auditor-General’s report for the financial year ending June 30, 2024.

Despite being granted a municipal charter in May 2018, Bomet Municipality still lacks operational, financial, and managerial independence.

Committee Chair Senator Godfrey Osotsi questioned the governor’s reluctance to implement full autonomy.

“Governor, the law granting municipalities independence seems inconvenient for you. It takes away some of your authority, and you are resisting silently,” he said.

The committee accused the county government of retaining control over the municipality’s budget and key functions, contrary to the Urban Areas and Cities Act, 2011.

Senator Raphael Chimera criticized the administration’s approach, saying, “You cannot claim to have granted independence while denying the municipality power to collect revenue and manage its finances.”

He also questioned why a municipal bank account was opened in January 2024 if no revenue was being deposited.

Senator Sigei cited a gazette notice from January 23, 2024, which purportedly transferred key functions like revenue collection and waste management to the municipality.

“If this notice was legal, the municipality would have received the necessary resources. But right now, it exists only on paper,” he said.

Senator Peris Tobiko also challenged the governor’s claim that Bomet was not ready for full autonomy. “Bomet met all conditions before being granted municipality status. Why claim otherwise now?” she asked.

In response, Governor Barchok admitted to challenges, attributing them to Bomet’s low revenue collection as a rural county.

However, he assured the committee that his administration would make progress before their next appearance.

Despite his assurances, Senator Osotsi remained firm.

“We are giving you until June 30. If autonomy is not implemented, you should consider downgrading the municipality,” he warned.