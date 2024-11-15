Senate Invites Public Views On Street Naming And Address System Bill

The Senate has invited members of the public to share their views on the proposed Street Naming and Property Address System Bill, which aims to establish a standardized addressing system for counties and provide guidelines for naming streets and public places.

The bill seeks to create a National Addressing Framework to ensure the accurate acquisition, processing, storage, and distribution of address data.

This initiative is expected to enhance national development, improve service delivery at the county level, and modernize local governance systems.

According to Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye, the public is encouraged to participate by submitting their opinions in written form.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Article 118 of the Constitution and Standing Order 145(5), the committee now invites interested members of the public to submit any representations they may have on the bill,” Nyegenye said in a statement.

How to Submit Feedback

Submissions can be made through the following channels:

Postal Address : Clerk of the Senate, P.O. Box 41842-00100, Nairobi.

: Clerk of the Senate, P.O. Box 41842-00100, Nairobi. Email : clerk.senate@parliament.go.ke.

: clerk.senate@parliament.go.ke. Delivery in Person: Submissions can be hand-delivered to the Clerk of the Senate at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi.

The deadline for submissions is November 19, 2024.

In addition to written submissions, there will be a public hearing on November 19, 2024, starting at 10:00 a.m. at Parliament Buildings. This forum will provide an opportunity for individuals and organizations to present their views in person.