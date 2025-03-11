Senate Seeks To Define Deputy Governors’ Role In New Bill

The Senate is working on a new law to clearly outline the responsibilities of deputy governors.

The proposed legislation, the County Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was introduced in the Senate on March 5, 2025, and is now open for public input.

The Senate Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations has invited members of the public to share their views and recommendations on the bill before March 25.

Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye stated that the bill seeks to amend the County Governments Act and the Intergovernmental Relations Act to clarify the role of deputy governors in governance.

One key proposal in the bill is to allow deputy governors to officially represent their governors at meetings of the National and County Government Summit. If enacted, the law is expected to improve working relations between governors and their deputies.

“In accordance with the provisions of Article 11B of the constitution and standing order 145(5) of the senate standing oders, the standing committee on devolution and intergovernmental relations now invites interested members of the public to submit any representation that they may have on the bill by way of written memoranda,” Nyegenye said.

Submissions can be sent to the Clerk of the Senate, P.O. Box 41842-00100, Nairobi, delivered in person to his office, or emailed to clerk.senate@parliament.go.ke and copied to senate.devolution@parliament.go.ke before March 25.