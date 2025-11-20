Senator Questions Delay in Lowering Mobile Termination Rates

Nandi County Senator Samson Cherarkey has demanded answers from the Senate Standing Committee on Information, Communication and Technology regarding the failure to implement lower Mobile Termination Rates (MTR) as recommended by a consultant hired by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

In his request, Sen. Cherarkey said MTRs — the fees mobile operators charge each other to connect calls — play a major role in determining the cost of voice calls for Kenyans. He stressed that lowering these charges is crucial for reducing communication costs and improving access for all citizens.

“Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs) are a key determinant of the cost of voice calls across networks. Reducing MTRs is essential to ensuring affordable and accessible communication services for all Kenyans,” he stated.

The senator noted that a consultant engaged by the CA recommended a major reduction in the MTR to Sh0.06 per minute, saying this would align Kenya with international best practices. “Some jurisdictions have adopted zero-rated termination charges to promote consumer welfare and market competitiveness,” Cherarkey said.

He questioned why the CA instead announced a revised MTR of Sh0.41 per minute, effective March 1, 2024 — down from Sh0.58 but still far above the consultant’s proposal. According to him, the decision “raises concerns about the rationale for departing from expert advice and the delay in adopting more consumer-friendly rates.”

In his statement, Cherarkey asked the Committee to explain the reasons behind the CA’s decision to set the MTR at Sh0.41 despite expert recommendations. He also wants clarity on the basis for deviating from the consultant’s guidance.

The senator further called on the Committee to indicate when the Authority intends to align MTRs with the recommended rate, noting that the current rate expires in March 2026. He said it is important for the CA to outline measures that will ensure “timely, transparent and accountable implementation of the lower MTR.”