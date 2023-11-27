Seven Terror Suspects Arrested in Operation in Siaya

Police are holding seven suspects over terror claims in Hawinga area within Alego-Usonga in Siaya County.

A multi-agency team camping in the area staged an operation and arrested the seven on Sunday. They said the operation will continue to address fears of radicalism.

This follows the stabbing to death of a police officer in the area last Monday November 20 where his gun and that of his colleague were robbed. A special team from Nairobi joined those on the ground to investigate the claims of terror cells operating there.

The team raided Hawinga and Uranga areas in search of the terror suspects and managed to arrest the first six. Police said during the operations, assorted crude weapons including two pangas, one rungu, three knives and several Islamic literature were recovered from the suspects.

The team extended the operations to Nyandorera area at Udamayi village and managed to arrest one more suspect then recovered several Islamic literature and writings, Arafat shawl, Islamic hat, small military bag, a pair of scissors, one pliers, a pair of safety boots, about 200 grams of cannabis sativa seeds, one big spear and one black catapult.

The suspects are Monday expected in court where police will apply to seek more time to hold them as investigations go on.

Police say the attackers of the police were returnees from Somalia and had been operating in the area. Detectives have revealed they suspect the area has many returnees who had been radicalized in Somalia. Most of them are currently posing as hawkers and could strike anytime when instructed.

A special squad sent from Nairobi killed two of the suspects who killed the police officer injured another one before robbing them of their rifles Wednesday morning near the Kenya-Uganda border.

They were killed in Hawinga area in Alego Usonga. They had moved from Wanga Hills near the border to the area where they were confronted, police said.

The two stolen from the police officers AK47 rifle and an MP5 with 30 bullets were recovered. Police also recovered a muffin, white boots and a knife from the gang.

The hunt for a third suspect went on, police said. They were killed in a house they had been holed up for a day, police said.

The hunt was extended to the border after the three men believed to have been behind the incident in Siaya were spotted in a village in neighboring Busia County hours after they had killed the police officer.

The men escaped later on and abandoned an Arafat shawl they had, police said. It is the same piece of cloth they had when they staged the attack on Monday November 20 morning in Siaya.

The three had taken shelter from rains at an abandoned house in Ruambwa Sub-Location, Busia when the owner spotted them. Witnesses told police the three were in gumboots- two black and one had white one.

The trio then made their way towards Wanga Hills leaving behind an Arafat scarf red-white checked, a maroon T-shirt, and a note, police said.

They stabbed constable Edwin Erocho in the neck, face, and chest killing him while his female colleague managed to escape into a bush but after being robbed of her rifle.

The incident happened on Monday November 20 morning as Erocho who died on the spot and his colleague were escorting examination papers, police said.

The colleague of the deceased was injured and is admitted in hospital in stable condition, police said. They were escorting the papers to Mahero secondary school when they were attacked from behind.