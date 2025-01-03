SHA Has Disbursed Sh7.3 Billion In Claims Since Rollout

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has disbursed Sh7.3 billion in health claims since its rollout on October 1, 2024.

SHA CEO Robert Ingasira said the funds include Sh1.3 billion under the Primary Health Care Fund and Sh6 billion for Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) claims.

“The most recent disbursement of Sh1.12 billion was made on December 23, 2024, bringing the total number of facilities paid to 5,000,” Ingasira announced.

He urged healthcare providers and facilities that are yet to receive payments to contact SHA for support at claimsmanagement@sha.go.ke.

Government to Partner with Counties for SHA Mass Registration Drive

The national government, through the Ministry of Health, last year announced plans to collaborate with county governments to boost mass registration for the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Health Cabinet Secretary Dr. Deborah Barasa disclosed that a 30-day registration drive will be launched in mid-January 2025 to ensure that more Kenyans, if not all, are registered for the program.

Speaking in Kitale after a consultative meeting with Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, Dr. Barasa emphasized the government’s commitment to making the SHA program accessible to every Kenyan.

“It is the government’s intention to ensure that all Kenyans benefit from this program. That’s why every Kenyan must register. We don’t want to leave anyone behind,” said Dr. Barasa.

She urged all Kenyans to work collectively to ensure the success of the registration drive, highlighting the critical roles of governors, elected leaders, and Community Health Promoters in spearheading the initiative.

Dr. Barasa also reaffirmed the government’s dedication to equipping health facilities nationwide to guarantee quality healthcare services. She commended the County Government of Trans Nzoia for its ongoing improvements at the Kijana Wamalwa Teaching and Referral Hospital (KWTRH).

The Cabinet Secretary pledged to follow up on the presidential commitment of Sh50 million to equip the facility, reinforcing the national government’s support for county healthcare initiatives.

Murang’a County Launches Kang’ata Care

SHA has partnered with the Murang’a County Government to provide comprehensive health coverage to 31,000 vulnerable residents in the area. The cover, dubbed Kang’ata Care, will target the elderly, orphans, and chronically ill, running from January 1 to December 31, 2025.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, SHA highlighted the program as part of Kenya Kwanza’s broader goal of achieving affordable healthcare nationwide.

“Murang’a County takes pride in being the first county in Kenya to implement this mandate, setting a benchmark for other counties,” the statement read. “This initiative highlights the strength of collaboration between national and county institutions in addressing healthcare needs and strengthening Kenya’s social safety nets.”

Beneficiaries under Kang’ata Care will access inpatient and outpatient services, maternity care, and emergency care through contracted healthcare providers in Murang’a. Governor Irungu Kang’ata confirmed that premiums for the program will be paid quarterly in advance by the county government to ensure uninterrupted services.

SHA will oversee the registration process and conduct public sensitization to raise awareness about the program. CEO Ingasira emphasized the importance of mobilization efforts, noting that many Kenyans remain unregistered for similar healthcare initiatives like Taifa Care due to limited knowledge.

“This partnership with Murang’a County is a significant step forward in bridging the healthcare gap and ensuring vulnerable populations receive the care they need,” Ingasira said.