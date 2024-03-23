Shania Twain Siblings: The People Who Raised the Queen of Country Pop

Shania Twain, born Eilleen Regina Edwards on August 28, 1965, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, is a highly successful Canadian singer-songwriter.

She is renowned for selling over 100 million records, making her one of the best-selling music artists globally and the top-selling female artist in country music history.

Shania’s breakthrough came with her second album, The Woman in Me, which sold over 20 million copies worldwide.

Her third album, Come On Over, is recognized as the biggest-selling studio album by a female solo artist, selling over 40 million copies worldwide.

Known for hits like You’re Still the One and Man! I Feel Like a Woman!, Shania has received numerous accolades, including Grammy Awards and recognition from Guinness World Records.

Siblings

Shania has four siblings, two sisters born to her mom and biological father, a half-brother born to her mom and stepdad, and an adopted brother taken in by her mom and stepdad after his father’s death.

Her siblings are Jill Edwards, Carrie Ann Edwards, Mark Twain and Darryl Twain.

Jill is the older sister who had already left home when their parents tragically died.

Carrie is another sister who reconnected with Shania later in life.

Mark is Shania’s younger brother from her mom’s second marriage, who was in the car during the fatal accident that killed their parents.

Darryl is Shania’s youngest brother, adopted by her parents after his mother’s death.

Despite facing challenges, including legal troubles, Shania has shown immense dedication to her siblings, especially after their parents’ tragic passing in 1987.

Parents

Shania’s parents were Sharon and Clarence Edwards.

After her parents’ divorce, Sharon married Jerry Twain, an Ojibwa from the Mattagami First Nation, who adopted Shania and her sisters, legally changing their surname to Twain.

Jerry and Sharon also adopted a son named Mark and later took in Jerry’s baby nephew, Darryl, after his mother’s death.

Despite the challenges Shania faced in her childhood, including poverty and abuse from her stepfather, she has spoken about the complex dynamics within her family.

Tragically, Shania lost both her mother and stepfather in a car accident in 1987 when she was just 22 years old.

This event marked a significant turning point in her life, leading her to take on the role of caregiver for her younger siblings while pursuing her dream of becoming a successful singer.

Career

Shania’s career is marked by remarkable success in both country and pop music genres.

With over 100 million records sold, she stands as one of the best-selling music artists globally and the top-selling female artist in country music history

Shania’s career milestones include her residency show at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2012, and her title as the Queen of Country Pop.

Notably, her second album, The Woman in Me, and third album, Come On Over, have been pivotal in her career.

Come On Over is recognized as the biggest-selling studio album by a female solo artist, selling over 40 million copies worldwide.

Twain’s career has been characterized by numerous awards, including Grammy Awards, and she continues to be a prominent figure in the music industry, with a legacy that spans decades.

Awards and accolades

Shania has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her illustrious career.

Notably, she has won a total of 224 awards, including prestigious honors like the Academy of Country Music Awards and the American Music Awards.

Shania’s self-titled debut album was certified platinum by the RIAA, while her album, The Woman in Me, sold over 12 million copies in the US and 20 million copies worldwide.

Her album, Come On Over, is the best-selling album in country music history by a female artist, selling over 40 million copies worldwide and being certified 2× Diamond in the US.

Additionally, Shania’s fourth release, Up!, was also certified Diamond in the US.

Her remarkable success has led to accolades such as Top Female Vocalist, Entertainer of the Year, and various song and album awards across different platforms.