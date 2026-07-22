Sharon Otieno murder judgment set for Thursday as FIDA-Kenya reaffirms support for family

The Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya (FIDA-Kenya) has announced that the High Court will deliver its judgment in the high-profile murder case of Sharon Otieno on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

FIDA-Kenya, which has been watching brief for Sharon’s family throughout the proceedings, said it continues to stand with the family as they seek justice for the killing of their daughter and her unborn child.

Sharon Otieno was abducted on September 3, 2018, and her body was discovered the following day in a thicket near Kodera Forest in Homa Bay County. She was heavily pregnant at the time.

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero are charged with her murder in a case that has attracted nationwide attention and become one of Kenya’s most closely followed criminal trials.

According to FIDA-Kenya, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions presented evidence from 42 prosecution witnesses during the trial, including witness testimony, SMS messages, WhatsApp communications and mobile phone call records.

The organisation noted that the testimony of two key witnesses, identified in court as PW9 and PW38, placed one of the accused among the people seen with Sharon during her abduction and before her death.

The trial has taken several years to conclude, partly due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected court operations. Despite the delays, FIDA-Kenya said Sharon’s family remained steadfast in pursuing justice through the legal process.

“As the Court prepares to deliver its judgment, FIDA-Kenya reaffirms its confidence in the administration of justice and its commitment to supporting Sharon’s family throughout the process. We trust that the Court’s determination will be guided solely by the evidence presented and the applicable law,” FIDA-Kenya Chairperson Christine Kungu said in a statement.

The organisation said it will issue a further statement after the court delivers its judgment.