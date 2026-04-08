Shaun Cassidy has an estimated net worth of $10 million, earned through a multi-decade career spanning music, television acting, writing, and production. While he first rose to fame as a teen idol in the 1970s, Cassidy successfully reinvented himself behind the scenes in Hollywood as a respected screenwriter and creator of television series.

Shaun Cassidy Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth September 27, 1958 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California

Early Life

Shaun Cassidy was born on September 27, 1958, in Los Angeles, California, into a prominent entertainment family. He is the eldest son of actress Shirley Jones and actor Jack Cassidy. He is also the younger half-brother of David Cassidy, who became a major pop culture figure in the 1970s.

Growing up between Los Angeles and New York due to his parents’ careers, Cassidy was exposed to show business from an early age. He attended boarding school in Pennsylvania before graduating from Beverly Hills High School, setting the stage for his entry into the entertainment industry.

Music Career Breakthrough

Cassidy launched his music career while still in high school after signing with Warner Bros. Records. His self-titled debut album, “Shaun Cassidy,” became a major success, particularly with the hit single “Da Doo Ron Ron,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He followed up with “Born Late,” which produced another hit, “Hey Deanie.” At the height of his music career, Cassidy was one of the most popular teen idols in the United States.

However, as musical tastes shifted toward the late 1970s, his popularity as a recording artist declined. Later albums such as “Under Wraps” and “Room Service” failed to achieve the same commercial success, and by 1980, Cassidy stepped away from mainstream pop stardom.

Television and Acting Career

Cassidy transitioned into acting, landing a breakthrough role as Joe Hardy in the ABC mystery series The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries, which ran from 1977 to 1979 and cemented his status as a television star.

He went on to appear in several TV series and films, including roles in General Hospital and Murder, She Wrote. Though his acting career remained steady, Cassidy gradually shifted his focus toward creative work behind the camera.

Career as Writer and Producer

In the 1990s, Cassidy reinvented himself as a television writer and producer, a move that significantly contributed to his long-term wealth.

He created several series, including:

American Gothic – a cult-favorite horror drama

Roar – a fantasy-adventure series

Invasion – a science fiction drama

Although many of these shows had relatively short runs, they helped establish Cassidy as a respected creative force in television. He later contributed as a writer to the NBC medical drama New Amsterdam from 2018 to 2023.

Stage Career

In addition to television, Cassidy has performed extensively on stage. His theater credits include productions such as “Bus Stop” and “Mass Appeal,” as well as the Broadway musical “Blood Brothers,” where he performed alongside his half-brother David Cassidy.

His performance in “Diary of a Hunger Strike” earned him a Drama-Logue Award, highlighting his versatility as a performer.

Personal Life

Shaun Cassidy has been married three times. His first marriage was to actress Ann Pennington in 1979, with whom he has two children. After their divorce, he married actress Susan Diol, and the couple had one child.

In 2004, Cassidy married producer Tracey Lynn Turner, and they have four children together. Despite his early fame, Cassidy has largely maintained a more private personal life compared to many of his contemporaries.

Also Read: What Is David Essex Net Worth?