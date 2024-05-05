Shawty Bae, a prominent figure in the realm of social media, has captivated audiences worldwide with her engaging content on platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. From her captivating lip-syncs to her mesmerizing belly dancing, Shawty Bae has carved a niche for herself in the digital landscape.

Shawty Bae Net Worth $1 Million Date of Birth November 8, 2002 Place of Birth Spring Lake Park, Minnesota Nationality American

Early Life

Born on November 8, 2002, in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, Shawty Bae, also known as Jasmine Orlando, embarked on her digital journey in 2020. Despite facing challenges like Bell’s Palsy, she persevered and emerged as a rising star on TikTok, collaborating with renowned influencers such as Charli D’Amelio and Alejandro Rosario. Shawty’s journey is a testament to her resilience and creativity, as she continues to inspire millions with her infectious energy and talent.

Shawty Bae Career

Shawty Bae’s TikTok account, launched in 2020, has amassed a staggering 1.3 million followers, showcasing her prowess in lip-syncs, reactions, and belly dancing. Additionally, her self-titled YouTube channel, established in July 2019, boasts over 57 thousand subscribers, featuring a diverse range of content, including vlogs, pranks, Q&As, and makeup tutorials.

On Instagram, Shawty commands a following of 325 thousand, leveraging her influence to promote her merchandise line, which includes T-shirts and hoodies.

Shawty Bae Net Worth

With her meteoric rise in the digital sphere, Shawty Bae net worth is $1 million. Her primary sources of income stem from her social media endeavors, including brand endorsements and content creation.

Shawty Bae Boyfriend

At 21 years old, Shawty Bae remains focused on her career, stating that she is currently single. While rumors have linked her to fellow TikTok star Willito, Shawty has clarified that she is not in a relationship, sharing insights into her personal life through platforms like the Overcomfort Podcast. Despite misconceptions surrounding her relationship status and family life, Shawty Bae remains transparent with her audience, debunking rumors and staying true to herself.

Shawty Bae Height and Weight

Standing at 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimeters) tall, Shawty Bae possesses a captivating presence that transcends her petite stature. With a weight of approximately 130 pounds (59 kilograms), she exudes confidence and charisma, captivating audiences with her magnetic personality and engaging content.