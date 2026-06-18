Shaznay Lewis is a British singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer with an estimated net worth of $10 million. Best known as a founding member of the iconic girl group All Saints, Lewis built her fortune through music sales, songwriting royalties, touring, television appearances, and her solo career.

As one of the principal songwriters behind All Saints’ biggest hits, Lewis has continued to earn royalties from songs that remain popular decades after their release. Her songwriting contributions helped transform the group into one of the most successful British pop acts of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Shaznay Lewis Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth October 14, 1975 Place of Birth Islington, London

Early Life

Shaznay Lewis was born Tricia Marie Lewis on October 14, 1975, in Islington, London. She was raised by a Jamaican mother and a Barbadian father and developed an interest in music at a young age.

Before finding fame in music, Lewis was also a talented football player. During her teenage years, she played several matches for the women’s team of Arsenal Women F.C.. At the same time, she regularly entered singing competitions and pursued her passion for songwriting.

All Saints Success

Lewis’ music career began after meeting singer Ben Volpeliere-Pierrot, who introduced her to recording studios on All Saints Road in London. There she met future bandmate Melanie Blatt.

The pair eventually formed All Saints alongside sisters Nicole Appleton and Natalie Appleton.

The group’s self-titled debut album, All Saints, became a major commercial success. The record achieved multi-platinum certification and reached the top 10 in numerous countries.

Hit singles from the album included:

I Know Where It’s At

Never Ever

Under the Bridge

Bootie Call

The group’s second album, Saints & Sinners, reached No. 1 in the UK and featured the chart-topping singles Pure Shores and Black Coffee.

By the early 2000s, All Saints had established themselves as one of Britain’s most successful girl groups.

Group Breakups and Reunions

All Saints initially split in 2001 at the height of their popularity. However, the group reunited in 2006 and released the album Studio 1.

Although the reunion did not reach the commercial heights of their original success, the group remained active and reunited again in 2014.

Subsequent releases included:

Red Flag

Testament

These projects helped maintain the group’s relevance and contributed additional income through touring, streaming, and merchandise sales.

Solo Music Career

Following All Saints’ initial breakup, Lewis launched a solo career.

In 2004, she released her debut solo album, Open. The album produced the successful single Never Felt Like This Before, which became a top-10 hit in the UK.

After a lengthy break from solo releases, Lewis returned in 2024 with her second studio album, Pages. The project received positive reviews and charted in the UK and Scotland, introducing her music to a new generation of listeners.

Acting Career

In addition to music, Lewis expanded her career into acting.

She is perhaps best known for appearing in the 2002 football-themed film Bend It Like Beckham, where she played the character Mel.

Although acting has not been the primary source of her wealth, it has diversified her career and public profile.

Personal Life

Shaznay married dancer Christian “Storm” Horsfall in August 2004. The couple has two children together: a son, Tyler-Xaine, born in 2006, and a daughter, Tigerlily, born in 2009.

Unlike many celebrities of her generation, Lewis has largely maintained a private family life while continuing to work in music.

Awards

Throughout her career with All Saints, Lewis has earned numerous accolades, including:

BRIT Awards for Never Ever

A MOBO Award for Best Video

An MTV Europe Music Award

An Ivor Novello Award for Pure Shores

Her reputation as a songwriter remains one of the strongest aspects of her legacy, helping secure both critical acclaim and long-term financial success.

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