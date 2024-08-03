Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Withdraws from 100m Semi-Final Due to Injury

There was no fairytale conclusion for sprinting legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the 100m event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The 37-year-old Jamaican, a two-time Olympic champion in this event (Beijing 2008 and London 2012), was forced to withdraw from the semi-final on August 3 due to an injury sustained during her final warm-up.

Contrary to earlier speculation that she was denied entry to the venue, Jamaica’s chef de mission Ian Kelly confirmed to Reuters that Fraser-Pryce’s withdrawal was indeed due to injury. Despite footage circulating on social media showing a delay in her entry earlier that day, Kelly clarified that it was the injury that ultimately prevented her from competing later in the evening.

Fraser-Pryce was aiming to secure a medal in the 100m for a record fifth consecutive Games, following her bronze in 2016 and silver in 2021. Although she will not compete in the individual sprint, the legendary sprinter is still set to run with Jamaica’s 4x100m relay team.

Julien Alfred Makes History with Olympic 100m Triumph

In a stunning turn of events at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Julien Alfred stormed to the women’s 100m title, making history as St Lucia’s first-ever medallist at a Games. Racing under the rain-soaked lights of the Stade de France, the 23-year-old Alfred delivered a dominant performance, crossing the finish line in a national record time of 10.72 seconds.

American world champion Sha’Carri Richardson secured silver with a time of 10.87 seconds, while her compatriot Melissa Jefferson claimed bronze with 10.92 seconds. Great Britain’s Daryll Neita narrowly missed out on the podium, finishing fourth with a time of 10.96 seconds, just four-hundredths of a second off the bronze medal position.

With Fraser-Pryce’s absence from the individual sprint, the women’s 100m saw a new champion crowned, marking a significant shift in the sprinting landscape and highlighting the rise of new talent in athletics.