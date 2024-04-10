Shemar Moore Siblings: The Talented Family Behind the Actor

Shemar Franklin Moore is an American actor and former fashion model, born on April 20, 1970, in Oakland, California.

He is best known for his roles on The Young and the Restless, Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T., all on CBS.

Shemar was also the third permanent host of Soul Train from 1999 to 2003.

He has won eight NAACP Image Awards and the 2000 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role on The Young and the Restless.

Shemar has a diverse heritage, with an African-American father and a mother of Irish and French-Canadian descent.

His mother, a math teacher, moved the family to Denmark and Bahrain during his childhood, exposing him to different cultures and education systems.

Shemar is also a fitness enthusiast and has been open about his desire to find a partner in crime.

Siblings

Shemar has several siblings including Sheburra Moore-Haugsness, Kosheno Moore-Takahashi, Shenon Moore and Romeo Moore.

Sheburra holds a Ph.D. in Psychology and works as an algebra instructor in Las Vegas, Nevada while Kosheno is an inclusion strategist who graduated from California State University-East Bay.

Shenon works as a personal trainer at the Las Vegas Athletic Club, having trained at the National Academy of Sports Medicine.

Romeo, on the other hand, keeps a low profile, and there is limited information available about him.

Parents

Shemar’s parents are Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore and Sherrod Moore.

His father, Sherrod, was incarcerated for an unspecified reason, and Shemar has mentioned that they had an ‘incident’ that led to his father’s imprisonment for four years.

Shemar is not very close to his father and prefers to protect his mother.

Career

Shemar has had a successful career in the entertainment industry, starting as a model before transitioning to acting.

His notable roles include portraying Malcolm Winters on The Young and the Restless, Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds and Sergeant II Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson on S.W.A.T.

Shemar has also been involved in films such as The Brothers, Diary of a Mad Black Woman and The Bounce Back.

Additionally, he was the third permanent host of “Soul Train” from 1999 to 2003.

Shemar’s career has been marked by accolades, including eight NAACP Image Awards and the 2000 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role on The Young and the Restless.

He has also ventured into producing and has been recognized for his humanitarian efforts, advocating for causes like mental health awareness and youth empowerment.