Shiv Nadar, a visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist, boasts a staggering net worth of $35 billion. As the founder of HCL Technologies, one of India’s leading IT services companies, Nadar has carved an indelible mark on the global technology landscape. His journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of the wealthiest individuals in India and the world is a testament to innovation, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Shiv Nadar Net Worth $35 billion Date of Birth July 14, 1945 Place of Birth in Moolaipozhi, Tamil Nadu Nationality Indian Profession Entrepreneur and Philanthropist

The Genesis of HCL Technologies

Nadar launched HCL Technologies in 1976 with a modest investment of ₹187,000. Initially focused on IT hardware, the company later diversified into software services in the 1990s. HCL’s global expansion began in 1980 with the establishment of Far East Computers in Singapore, a move that set the stage for its international success. Today, HCL operates in over 50 countries, generating an annual revenue of $13 billion in 2023 and solidifying its position as a global IT powerhouse.

Under Nadar’s leadership, HCL pioneered significant technological advancements, including the development of indigenous microcomputers in the late 1970s and groundbreaking digitization projects like the National Stock Exchange in the early 1990s. HCL’s evolution continued with strategic acquisitions, including Gulf Computers Inc. in 2000 and Actian in 2018. The company also acquired key IBM products, further diversifying its offerings.

In 2020, Nadar stepped down as chairman of HCL, passing the baton to his daughter, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, who became the first woman to chair an Indian IT company.

Philanthropy and the Shiv Nadar Foundation

Nadar’s contributions extend far beyond the corporate world. Through the Shiv Nadar Foundation, established in the mid-1990s, he has committed over $1 billion to education and social initiatives. The foundation has been instrumental in transforming India’s educational landscape, establishing institutions like the Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering in Chennai and VidyaGyan schools in Uttar Pradesh, which provide free scholarships to talented rural students.

Early Life

Born on July 14, 1945, in Moolaipozhi, Tamil Nadu, Shiv Nadar grew up in a Tamil Hindu family deeply influenced by education and innovation. He earned a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore. Before founding HCL, he worked at Cooper Engineering Ltd. and co-founded Microcomp, a company specializing in teledigital calculators.

Personal Life

Nadar’s personal life is as inspiring as his professional journey. He met his wife, Kiran, at an advertising agency, and the couple shares a daughter, Roshni. Kiran is an accomplished philanthropist and art collector, establishing the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in New Delhi. She also earned a bronze medal in the Bridge Mixed Team event at the 2018 Asian Games.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, who succeeded her father as HCL’s chairperson, continues to drive the company’s growth while upholding the family’s philanthropic legacy.

Shiv Nadar Awards and Recognitions

Shiv Nadar’s contributions have earned him numerous accolades, including the Padma Bhushan in 2008 and the E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the Services category in 2007. He has also featured in “Forbes” magazine’s list of “48 Heroes of Philanthropy” and “India Today” magazine’s list of the 50 most powerful people in India.

Real Estate

In 2014, Nadar purchased a luxurious bungalow in New Delhi for ₹115 crore, a gift to his daughter Roshni. His family also owns a significant art collection valued at over $85 million, further underscoring their dedication to preserving and promoting Indian culture.

Shiv Nadar Net Worth

Shiv Nadar net worth is $35 billion.