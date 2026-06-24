Showdown looms as police say they have not received notice of planned Gen Z protests

A potential standoff is looming ahead of Thursday’s planned Gen Z demonstrations after Nairobi Regional Police Commander Isa Mohamud said police have not received any formal notification from organizers despite widespread mobilization for the protests.

Mohamud made the remarks on Wednesday after a meeting with senior police commanders at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Academy in Nairobi to discuss security preparations ahead of the planned commemoration.

While he stopped short of declaring the demonstrations illegal, his comments appeared to set the stage for a possible confrontation between organizers and security agencies over compliance with notification requirements under the law.

“We have not received any official communication regarding the demonstrations. What we are seeing is information circulating on social media,” Mohamud said.

However, organizers of the anniversary events insist they duly notified police authorities of their plans.

Last week, a group of lawyers led by Siaya Governor James Orengo met senior police commanders at police headquarters and formally notified them of plans to commemorate those who died during the 2024 and 2025 anti-government protests. The group said participants would march to Parliament Buildings to lay flowers in honour of the victims.

The organizers also discouraged street protests, instead urging Kenyans to stay at home as a form of remembrance and solidarity. The government has rejected the stay-at-home call, maintaining that Thursday will be a normal working day across the country.

Mohamud appealed to parents and guardians to advise their children against entering Nairobi’s central business district during the planned activities.

The police commander warned that officers would act decisively against individuals involved in criminal activities, including looting, vandalism and destruction of property.

“We will not tolerate any acts of lawlessness. Anyone found engaging in looting, vandalism or destruction of public and private property will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.

The planned demonstrations have been largely mobilized online by Gen Z activists seeking to mark the anniversary of last year’s anti-government protests while demanding accountability on governance, corruption and economic issues.

Security agencies have heightened surveillance and deployed anti-riot police units to various perceived hotspots across the country ahead of the planned events.

Authorities have repeatedly stated that while the Constitution guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and demonstration, organizers are required to notify police in advance to facilitate security arrangements and traffic management.

Meanwhile, reports emerged on Wednesday that some individuals associated with organizing the commemorative events had been arrested and detained in Kitengela, although details surrounding the arrests remained unclear.

There have also been counter-mobilization efforts by groups opposed to the demonstrations, raising concerns over possible tensions as the country marks a day that remains deeply symbolic for many young Kenyans.

With both organizers and authorities maintaining differing positions on the notification issue, attention is now focused on how events will unfold on Thursday in Nairobi and other major towns across the country.