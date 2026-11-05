Six dead and others injured in fire at Brooklyn building

Six people have died after a large fire broke out in a residential building in Brooklyn, New York City, officials say.

Several others were hurt in the blaze, which occurred early on Thursday morning, the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said in a statement.

More than 230 fire and emergency medical personnel were sent to the scene near Sunset Park after the fire was first reported at around 01:40 local time (06:40 GMT).

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

A crew specialising in hazardous materials was also sent to the scene because of the presence of a lithium-ion battery, although it was not clear whether this was linked to the blaze.

The emergency responders reportedly discovered on their arrival that the building’s first and second floors had been engulfed by flames.

The bodies of four of those who died were found at the scene. Two others were found in a critical condition and later died. US media reports varied on whether they died in hospital, or while being taken there.

Six other civilians were injured, two of them critically, along with three firefighters, the FDNY said.

By BBC News