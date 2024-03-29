Six Killed in Al Shabaab Attack in Garissa 

At least six people were killed when terrorists raided a border town of Dhobley, Garissa county.

Police believe the victims were targeted because of their perceived religious affiliations in the Friday March 29 morning attack.

The victims were all Kenyan hawkers operating in the area.

The area falls on the Kenya-Somalia border.

They were accused of spreading Christianity in the area, officials said.

The area is near the Kenya-Somalia border which has faced increased cases of terror related attacks.

Police have also increased their operations in the area thwarting dozens of planned attacks.

A major operation is ongoing in the area to address al-Shabaab-related attacks, which happen because of others, the proximity to the main Kenya-Somalia border.

For instance multi-agency security team staged an intelligence led operation on al Shabaab base at Alango area Garissa County harbouring Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) experts and seized several materials.

During the successful operation on Sunday March 24 morning, the team recovered IED making materials, AK47 riffle, two magazines, porches and assorted foodstuffs.

The three experts of assembling the explosives managed escape, police said.

The area near the border with Somalia has suffered a series of terrorist attacks.

The terrorists have been attacking places near the Kenyan border by using guns and explosives leaving dozens dead and many injured.

The recent attacks have forced the government to suspend plans to reopen the Kenya-Somalia border.