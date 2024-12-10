Six people killed in illegal gold mine tunnel in Hillo, Marsabit

At least six people died on Monday night when an illegal goldmine in Dabel, Marsabit County, collapsed, trapping miners under the rubble.

Ten other miners were hospitalized following the tragedy at Hillo Gold Mine, with police suspecting that more victims may still be trapped under the debris.

Police said the deceased and injured miners intruded into the illegal goldmine, which had been shut down by the government for safety and security reasons.

The area had been rife with armed criminals facilitating trade in narcotic drugs, while seven people including two aliens, were killed this week in gang rivalry between illegal artisan miners on site.

Cases of rape, defilement and gender-based violence were also reported, Kindiki said.

Most of the gold mines have been found to be unsafe.

Unknown to authorities, the victims ventured into mining, and the goldmine collapsed, killing the six persons instantly. Rescue efforts are still underway to recover any remaining victims and clear the scene, while investigations into the tragedy continue.

Hillo Goldmine is among the sites that were gazetted as disturbed areas in May 2024, and their reopening was in process before the tragedy occurred.

Authorities say activities at the goldmine were illegal and permission had not been granted for its operation.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja extended a declaration of Hillo gold mine site in Marsabit county as dangerous and disturbed.

They gazetted the declaration on Friday, October 4, 2024 saying they had among others, consulted the National Security Council before making the decision.

The declaration of the gold mine as dangerous was first made on September 3, 2024.

“Namely the following sites within the general Hillo area in Dabel Location of Golbo Division,” the notice said.

The Hillo gold mine sites include Hillo Gorgora, Hillo Orofa, Hillo Walkite, Hillo Tanzania, Hillo Irress Abamartille, Hillo Gootu, Hillo Tessum Qalicha, Hillo Karray, Hillo Hudda, Hillo Qoranjido, Hillo Irress Shindia, Hillo Rabaalee,Hillo Godde Haroressa.

They said on the taking effect of the notice, all inhabitants of the said areas are ordered, with immediate effect, to surrender all arms in their possession to the nearest police station, police post, police camp and National Government Administration Offices during the hours of the day for safe custody.

“All arms surrendered shall be returned to their owners upon the revocation or termination of this notice Dated the October 4, 2024,” they said.

Police had complained gangs had taken over the sites leading to deaths of more than a dozen people.

The site has been a scene of drama between state agencies and miners who want to venture there for gold deposits.

The gold mines were closed for safety reasons.

The Hilo Gold mine, situated near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in Dabel, has been a focal point for gold mining activities, attracting numerous youths seeking to earn a living through gold scavenging.

However, due to safety and security concerns, the government ordered the closure of the mine on March 14, 2024.

Despite the closure, some miners continued their operations illegally, leading to deaths.

Kindiki closed the site in March this year after deadly clashes between communities over mining rights.

The directive by Kindiki, which also banned unlicensed commercial mining, came just a week after two people died following another collapse.

“To ensure regularised artisanal mining that meets public safety and environmental standards, the Government has banned all artisanal mining activities as well as unlicenced commercial mining,” he said.