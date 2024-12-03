Six People Killed in Separate Road, Train Accidents in Nairobi, Bungoma and Mlolongo

At least six people were separately killed in accidents reported in Nairobi, Bungoma and Mlolongo area, police said.

In the first incident reported on December 2, police said they are investigating an incident in which the body of a man was found on the railway line after he had been killed by a speeding commuter train in Imara Daima area, Nairobi.

The body of the man was found lying on the railway line on Monday evening long after he had died.

Police who visited the scene said the body had multiple injuries on the head and both legs.

The man was not immediately identified.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

Such accidents are common on the railway lines, officials say.

Elsewhere, police said a fatal accident happened at Sikata Bridge along Bungoma – Webuye road.

Three people were killed in the incident, police said.

According to police, the accident involved a lorry that was heading to Webuye direction whose driver lost its control and veered off the road and collided with a bodaboda rider who was carrying two pillion passengers.

Due to the impact, the rider and his two pillion passengers died on the spot.

The lorry landed in a ditch injuring the driver.

The bodies of the three were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Mlolongo area, Machakos County along old Mombasa Road, a bodaboda rider and his pillion passenger were killed in an accident.

The accident involved the motorcycle and a lorry that was headed for Mlolongo from Machakos direction, police said.

According to police and witnesses, the driver of the lorry had failed to keep to his lane and collided with the motorcycle rider who was moving on the opposite direction.

The rider and his passenger died on the spot, police said.

Locals turned unruly and set the lorry on fire. This was after the driver escaped the scene for his safety.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary while the wreckage was moved to the local police station.

Police discourage mob injustice and want suspects be surrendered to authorities for processing.

Fatal accidents have been on the rise in the country amid campaigns to address the menace.

More than 4,000 people are annually killed in accidents in the country. Many others are left with injuries, which has an impact on families.

Officials have rolled campaigns to address the menace ahead of the festive season.

The National Transport and Safety Authority says the leading causes of fatal crashes included hit-and-runs, tyre bursts, and vehicles and motorcycles losing control.

Also overtaking improperly and failing to keep the proper lane resulting in head-on collisions are mentioned as causes.

In October 2023, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) unveiled the National Road Safety Action Plan (2023- 2027) which aims to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in deaths and severe injuries in designated high-risk demonstration corridors and urban areas.