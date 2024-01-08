Six Special Forces Personnel Injured in Accident in Garissa

At least six police officers from the Special Operations Group were injured when their vehicle was involved in an accident in Kotile, Ijara, Garissa County.

The accident happened at the weekend after the land rover the group was using had a tyre burst between Kotile market centre and their camp, police said.

The injured officers were taken to Kotile Health Centre and later referred and airlifted to Manda base for further medical attention.

Police said they are investigating the accident.

The personnel are involved in various operations in the region targeting al Shabaab terrorists.

They are part of multi agency team involved in operations in the region.

Meanwhile, a bodaboda rider was killed in an accident along Chebilat-Ikonge road at Kipkati area, Nyamira County.

A driver of a lorry said he was driving towards Ikonge general direction when the hit the motorcycle that had three pillion passengers.

The rider died on the spot while the passengers were admitted to hospital.

The injured were taken to the St Joseph Nyansiongo Mission Hospital for attention.

Police are investigating the incident.

The body was moved to the local mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations, police said.

Road accidents have been on the rise in the past week claiming more than 20 lives so far.