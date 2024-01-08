fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Six Special Forces Personnel Injured in Accident in Garissa

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    At least six police officers from the Special Operations Group were injured when their vehicle was involved in an accident in Kotile, Ijara, Garissa County.

    The accident happened at the weekend after the land rover the group was using had a tyre burst between Kotile market centre and their camp, police said.

    The injured officers were taken to Kotile Health Centre and later referred and airlifted to Manda base for further medical attention.

    Police said they are investigating the accident.

    The personnel are involved in various operations in the region targeting al Shabaab terrorists.

    They are part of multi agency team involved in operations in the region.

    Meanwhile, a bodaboda rider was killed in an accident along Chebilat-Ikonge road at Kipkati area, Nyamira County.

    A driver of a lorry said he was driving towards Ikonge general direction when the hit the motorcycle that had three pillion passengers.

    The rider died on the spot while the passengers were admitted to hospital.

    The injured were taken to the St Joseph Nyansiongo Mission Hospital for attention.

    Police are investigating the incident.

    The body was moved to the local mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations, police said.

    Road accidents have been on the rise in the past week claiming more than 20 lives so far.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Ruto Orders Probe into Why 3,000 KCSE Candidates Registered but Did Not Take the Exams

    Six Special Forces Personnel Injured in Accident in Garissa

     
    Dutch National Dies After Collapsing in Bathroom in Kilifi Hotel

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X