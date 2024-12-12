Skyward Express Launches Direct Flights From Mombasa To Dar es Salaam

Skyward Express has introduced direct flights between Mombasa and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, marking another milestone in the airline’s regional expansion.

The inaugural flight took place on December 11, 2024, during a ceremony officiated by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sharrif Nassir. Speaking at the event, Governor Nassir highlighted the route’s potential to boost ties between Kenya and Tanzania.

“This significant development enhances connectivity between Kenya and Tanzania, fostering increased trade, tourism, and cultural exchange. As we strengthen our regional ties, we open doors to shared prosperity and mutual growth,” he said.

Skyward Express has not yet disclosed flight fares or booking details for the new route.

The airline has been expanding its regional footprint throughout 2024. In November, Skyward Express launched its first international route, offering direct flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam. This service operates three times a week — on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays — with fares starting at Sh18,500.

The airline’s regional expansion was bolstered by the opening of a new base at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in March 2024. Previously operating exclusively from Wilson Airport, the move to JKIA has allowed Skyward Express to connect international passengers to destinations like Mombasa and now Dar es Salaam.

Skyward Express currently flies to several destinations across Kenya, including Diani, Lodwar, Kitale, Malindi, Eldoret, Kakamega, and Migori. Founded in 2013 by local pilots and investors, the airline has grown to become a significant player in the region’s aviation industry.